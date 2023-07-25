The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are indefinitely in effect, and Snoop Dogg is standing in solidarity — whether he has to or not.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to Instagram and announced he's cancelling two upcoming shows — meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his Doggystyle album — at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles out of support for those affected by the strikes.

"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show," wrote Snoop, 51, in a statement shared to the social media platform.

He continued, "We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work."

The Writers Guild of America, which represents more than 1,000 entertainment writers, who work across film, television, news and online media, went on strike in May because the deadline for a new contract passed on May 1 this year without a ratified contract.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA — the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — went on strike earlier this month after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

While Snoop has appeared in several film and TV projects in the past, it's unclear how his concerts could be affected by the strikes, as they don't pertain to musicians or songwriters. However, after the WGA strike went into effect, he postponed the Hollywood Bowl shows from their original June 27 and 28 dates to Oct. 20 and 21.

"Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows," he wrote on Instagram last month. "We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work."

Snoop is currently on a North American tour, with shows scheduled throughout the summer. It's unknown whether he will cancel any other concerts, or if he decided not to do the Hollywood Bowl shows due to their L.A. location — where much of the TV and film industry operates.

Shortly after the WGA strike began, Snoop spoke about supporting writers at the Milken Institute Global Conference in L.A, comparing screenwriters and songwriters' concerns.

“It’s an exciting time, but streaming got to get their s--- together ’cause I don’t understand how you get paid off of that s---,” he said at the time. “Can someone explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? That s--- don’t make sense to me.”

"I just want to speak to that in the music industry. That’s f---ed up, and we need to find a way to figure that out," continued Snoop. "The writers are striking because streaming. They can’t get paid!"

