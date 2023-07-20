Snooki Slams Online Weight Shamers: 'Stop Commenting on People's Bodies. It's Not Nice'

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is no stranger to criticism from online trolls, who’ve gone after her behavior, her parenting style, and, of course, her appearance.

But now the Jersey Shore star is speaking out — not just for herself, but for anyone who’s ever struggled with body image — in a viral TikTok, which had 1.7 million views at press time.

“I know it’s an issue for a lot of people. Men, women — it’s an issue,” she said. “And it’s called weight.”

The real problem, she says, are online trolls who attack people’s appearances.

“Who are you to call people ‘pigs,’ and ‘fat,’ and ‘disgusting,’ and [say], ‘Your body looks terrible?’” she asks. “Like, no. This is an education for you. If you think those things, which I’m sure a lot of people have opinions — everyone has an opinion about everybody — you want to judge people’s looks, people’s bodies?"

The reality star tells people to stop commenting about people's bodies online. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Then “do it in the own comfort of your a–hole mind," she advises. "Or just like, call somebody. Call your a–hole friend to gossip about someone’s weight.”

The mom to sons Lorenzo, 10, Angelo, 4, and daughter Giovanna, 7, tells people who have these thoughts, “Don’t comment it on the Internet. Because people are sensitive. Especially people that have had eating disorders and trouble with their body and image and they finally are starting to love themselves. And then, ‘Oh my God, they gained 5 lbs. You’re a fat pig. You’re disgusting. You gained weight. Wow, what happened to you?’”

“That’s not okay. 'Cause you can put people in a hole again after they finally got out of it. So this video is for everyone out there, stop commenting on people’s weight. It doesn’t matter. As long as you’re a good person and you feel good in your own body. Stop commenting on people’s bodies. It’s not nice.”

Polizzi — who has been open about her own fitness journey, especially after becoming a mom — admits that the issue has been one she’s dealt with since she was a teen.

“I have struggled with my weight my entire life,” she says in the video. “High school? Not great. Wasn’t eating, underweight, had no energy. It was getting scary. So high school was not a good place for me with weight. I wanted to be size zero and so skinny. And I fit in the jeans but, oh my God, I was so sad and not eating and [had] no energy.”

She said her attitude changed when she started appearing on Jersey Shore in 2009 — when the now 35-year-old was just 21 years old.

The cast of the Jersey Shore in 2010. Tiffany Rose/WireImage

“I was like, you know what? I’m going to enjoy my life,” Polizzi said of the runaway hit MTV show, whose newest installment, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, returns next month.

That meant “not worrying about what I was eating. And [no] 'I can only eat that this time,' and 'I can only eat this many calories.' No, girl. I enjoyed myself.”

Polizzi admitted that she gained weight during filming Jersey Shore — but adds, “I feel like I was always confident in my skin,” saying it didn’t matter if she was a size zero or a size eight — because “I know that I’m beautiful, I’m amazing, no matter what size I am.”

She signed off her video saying, “Please, I love you. Be kind to each other," before ending on an exasperated, "Sh-t!”