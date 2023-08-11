'SNL' Star Punkie Johnson Admits to Eating 1-2 Onions a Day: 'I Love 'Em'

"I mean, my breath, ugh," she added

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 05:48PM EDT
Punkie Johnson attends Point Foundation's Annual Point Honors Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza
Photo:

Leon Bennett/Getty

Punkie Johnson has one vegetable she will always live by.

Although she maintains a busy schedule as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, the comedian, 38, revealed on the latest episode of the Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata podcast that she makes time to fit onions into her daily meal intake.

"I probably eat an onion a day," she explained. "It depends. It could be two. Once, I read that onion is good for your heart. I don't know. Listen, I just read something, and I ran with it, all right?" Johnson shared that she does this by using a whole onion whenever she cooks.

"Then, sometimes as a midnight snack, I'll throw some onions in the pot, sauté 'em, and eat 'em as sautéed onion rings with ketchup. I love 'em and the taste of them are really, really good. I mean, my breath, ugh," she added.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Steve Martin & Martin Short, Brandi Carlile Episode 1834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim during the Minky sketch

Will Heath/NBC via Getty 

Johnson's revelation came after fellow comedian Dicey joked on the same episode that it is the quality that most annoys her about her friend.

"She eats onions on everything," Dicey said. "And her breath always smells like onions, no matter what. She will light a whole car up. She's from New Orleans, so it's onions and garlic and she orders all her seasonings from New Orleans."

"Raw, cooked, it doesn't matter," she continued. "It's going to be a whole onion in whatever it is."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Travis Kelce, Kelsea Ballerini Episode 1840 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day, Punkie Johnson, and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update

Will Heath/NBC via Getty

Johnson previously shared with New York Magazine's Grub Street that she also considers Taco Bell just as much as a necessity.

"I get the same thing: Mexican pizza with extra Mexican-pizza sauce, extra onions, and replace the beef with chicken," she said of making it her go-to place after every SNL taping.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Johnson shared with the outlet that she also ends her weekends the same way, sharing: "I feel like I work so hard during the week, whether my sketches get cut or not, that on Sunday, I'm like, 'I'm eating whatever I want. I'm just going to order food. I'm going to sit inside all day, and I'm going to have a ball.'"

Related Articles
Sofia Valastro and Buddy Valastro arrive at Buddy V's Ristorante at the Venetian Las Vegas on August 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Buddy Valastro Approves of His Daughter Sofia’s Boyfriend: ‘He Makes Her Happy’ (Exclusive)
Mick Fleetwood attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Mick Fleetwood's Hawaii Restaurant Burned Down During Maui Wildfires
Nahco Cheese Spill
Truck Accident Spills Cheese on Highway Causing 'Nacho Ordinary' Traffic Jam
Jose Andres and Eric Ripert Say Anthony Bourdainâs Death 'Unfortunatelyâ Brought Them âCloser Togetherâ
José Andrés and Eric Ripert Say Anthony Bourdain’s Death 'Unfortunately’ Brought Them ‘Closer Together’
martha stewart making her viral smashed potatoes
Martha Stewart Shows How to Recreate the Viral Smashed Potato from Her Las Vegas Restaurant
Ina Garten's tips for throwing a dinner party
Ina Garten Shares the 'Simple' Dinner Party Menu She Used to ‘Wow’ Guests — Including Julianna Margulies!
Doritos Locos tacos and a fountain drink are arranged for a photograph at a Taco Bell restaurant, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc., in Redondo Beach, California
Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos Are Free Every Tuesday for a Month
"And Just Like That" season 2 episode 8
This $16 Amazon Find Looks Like Carrie Bradshaw’s $47 Garlic Press
Target is now allowing people to order starbucks for pick-up when they do a drive up order
Target Will Now Let You Add a Starbucks Drink to Your Drive-Up Order
Popeyes Unveils Its New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches to Honor the Menu Item's Original Release Date
Whitney Port Opens Up About 'Disordered Eating': I'm obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs.
Whitney Port Talks About Her 'Disordered Eating': ‘I'm Obviously Not Giving My Body the Nutrients It Needs’
Movers and Shakers Roundup: Handy Kitchen Gadgets Tout
The 14 Best Deals on Trending Kitchen Gadgets at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $8
lays bringing the fully dressed chips back
Lay’s Adds a New Potato Chip Inspired by a Popular Flavor in Canada
Burger King Wraps
Burger King Debuts New ‘Crispy Wraps’ That Rival McDonald’s Discontinued Snack Wraps
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe pose at the 25th Anniversary of "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater on November 16, 2021 in New York City.
Jason Tartick Shares the First 'Challenge' He Had to Confront After Split from Kaitlyn Bristowe
Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Opening a 'Neighborhood Sports Bar' That Will Serve Mamaw’s Beer Cheese