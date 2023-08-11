'SNL' Star Punkie Johnson Admits to Eating 1-2 Onions a Day: 'I Love 'Em'

Punkie Johnson has one vegetable she will always live by.

Although she maintains a busy schedule as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, the comedian, 38, revealed on the latest episode of the Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata podcast that she makes time to fit onions into her daily meal intake.

"I probably eat an onion a day," she explained. "It depends. It could be two. Once, I read that onion is good for your heart. I don't know. Listen, I just read something, and I ran with it, all right?" Johnson shared that she does this by using a whole onion whenever she cooks.

"Then, sometimes as a midnight snack, I'll throw some onions in the pot, sauté 'em, and eat 'em as sautéed onion rings with ketchup. I love 'em and the taste of them are really, really good. I mean, my breath, ugh," she added.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty

Johnson's revelation came after fellow comedian Dicey joked on the same episode that it is the quality that most annoys her about her friend.

"She eats onions on everything," Dicey said. "And her breath always smells like onions, no matter what. She will light a whole car up. She's from New Orleans, so it's onions and garlic and she orders all her seasonings from New Orleans."

"Raw, cooked, it doesn't matter," she continued. "It's going to be a whole onion in whatever it is."

Will Heath/NBC via Getty

Johnson previously shared with New York Magazine's Grub Street that she also considers Taco Bell just as much as a necessity.

"I get the same thing: Mexican pizza with extra Mexican-pizza sauce, extra onions, and replace the beef with chicken," she said of making it her go-to place after every SNL taping.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Johnson shared with the outlet that she also ends her weekends the same way, sharing: "I feel like I work so hard during the week, whether my sketches get cut or not, that on Sunday, I'm like, 'I'm eating whatever I want. I'm just going to order food. I'm going to sit inside all day, and I'm going to have a ball.'"