SNL Alum Julia Sweeney Says Hillary Clinton Didn't Like Her Chelsea Impersonation: 'She Was Right, That Was Wrong'

SNL alum Julia Sweeney said Clinton "wrote a letter" to show creator Lorne Michaels after she portrayed the then first daughter in a January 1993 episode

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 11:40AM EDT
Julia Sweeney, Hillary Rodham Clinton (l) in a picture taken 16 January 1993 in Little Rock, hugs her daughter Chelsea
Julia Sweeney as Chelsea Clinton (left), Hillary with Chelsea. Photo:

Al Levine /NBC/Everett Collection, J. DAVID AKE/AFP FILES/AFP via Getty

While Hillary Clinton may have taken her own Saturday Night Live  impersonations in stride, she reportedly wasn't happy when the show lampooned her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, when she was just a teenager.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade's Fly on the Wall podcast, SNL alum Julia Sweeney said Clinton "wrote a letter" to show creator Lorne Michaels after she portrayed the then first daughter in a January 1993 episode.

"Did that...rub somebody wrong?" Spade asked Sweeney of her impression of Chelsea.

"Yea—Hillary," Sweeney said.

"She wrote a letter to Lorne. People were saying how unattractively I was playing Chelsea and all I did was not wear makeup and put braces on," Sweeney said of her one-time portrayal. "I was like, 'If you say that, you're saying I'm unattractive!' "

She continued: "I wasn't trying to play her unattractive. I just didn't wear makeup and put on braces [to play Chelsea]. That was it, and a wig. A long wig."

In hindsight, though, Sweeney said she agrees with the former first lady, who would go on to become a senator, the U.S. Secretary of State and run two campaigns for the presidency.

"But I understood what Hillary was saying, especially now that I'm a parent," Sweeney said. "It's like, yeah f--- off. I mean, don't play kids. I mean, that was wrong. She was right, that was wrong."

Chelsea has opened up in the past about how her mom helped instill confidence while she was growing up in the public eye, saying in a 2022 interview on The View  that her mom's emphasis on health rather than weight "did help protect me when I was 12, 13, and my dad was running for office and there were all sorts of largely older white men commenting on my looks, on my weight, on my appearance. I was like, 'Well that's about them, that's not about me.' "

Hillary herself has been played by a number of SNL cast members, including Jan Hooks, Amy Poehler, and Kate McKinnon.

The Clintons' life has also been subject to other portrayals, such as 1998's Primary Colors and FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Asked by Andy Cohen last year whether she had ever seen any TV show or movie based on her family's life, Clinton said, "I have not watched any of them. I've lived it. There's no reason to watch it."

