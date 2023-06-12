'SNL' Alum Abby Elliott Kennedy and Husband Billy Kennedy Welcome Baby No. 2: 'Heart's Bursting'

Abby Elliott Kennedy is a mom of two after welcoming a baby boy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on June 12, 2023 05:46PM EDT
Abby Elliott Kennedy baby
Photo:

Elliott Kennedy/Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Abby Elliott Kennedy is now a mom of two!

The Saturday Night Live alum, 35, revealed that she and husband Billy Kennedy have welcomed their second baby together, a son, the couple announced on Instagram Monday.

Son William "Billy" Joseph Lunney Kennedy IV was born on Friday, June 9 at 5:10 pm, weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz., the comedian shared in the caption.

"Heart's bursting we love you so much," the newly minted mom of two wrote.

Kennedy and Elliott are also parents to daughter Edith Pepper, born in October 2020.

Announcing Edith's arrival, Elliott posted a black-and-white family photo on Instagram of herself cradling her newborn with her husband Billy Kennedy looking over her shoulder.

In the caption, Elliott revealed their baby girl's name — Edith Pepper Kennedy — while writing, "The love of our lives."

Bill Kennedy, Abby Elliott
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Prior to announcing her first pregnancy, she opened up about her in vitro fertilization journey on The Kelly Clarkson Show, joking that her husband would be spending their "very romantic" Valentine's Day giving Elliott hormone "shots in [her] butt."

"The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don't talk about it enough, I think, as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness," Elliott (who previously shared that she and Kennedy had five frozen embryos) told Clarkson at the time.

"This is an emotionally difficult process but in my case talking about it and hearing other people's stories has made me feel less alone," she added on Instagram following the February appearance. "To anyone going through infertility, you are so strong.❤️"

