Snake Found Hanging Behind Picture Frame in Australian Home: 'Nice Little Carpet Python'

An Australian resident's new housemate was a snake that had slithered behind a picture frame hanging in their living room.

In footage shared on Instagram by snake catching and reptile relocation group Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, a Queensland resident learned that a carpet python had made its way into their home. The reptile was the reason why their artwork had been tilted at an angle away from the wall, a zookeeper identified as Dan Rumsey explained in the clip.



Rumsey saved the day by rescuing the serpent and stopping it from potentially harming itself or the home's humans.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers' snake handler Dan lifts the picture away from the wall to reveal the snake.

"Alright so, behind [the artwork] — oh there it is," Rumsey told the resident, who gasped as they filmed him lifting up the picture frame. "It's decided to come out that way."

In the footage, the snake can be seen poking its head out from behind the picture frame as it glided its way out the side closest to the camera and away from Rumsey when he carefully maneuvered the painting from the wall.

Dan's next maneuver was to remove the art from the wall to rescue the snake.

"Maybe if I just give it a bit of a tickle, I just don't want the painting to drop," Rumsey said as he placed the frame on the back of the couch before slowly moving it down to the floor, with the reptile wrapping itself around the picture.

"There we go. that makes my life a bit easier," the professional snake handler said as he managed to gently grab the snake in a secure manner.

As Rumsey placed his hands around the snake's body and unwrapped it from the artwork, he explained to the resident that this "was what was hanging down, pulling your painting down. Nice little carpet python."

Carpet pythons are a breed of non-venomous snakes found in Australia, Indonesia and New Guinea. According to the Snake Catchers' website, they do not have fangs, but they "have numerous sharp recurved teeth designed for holding onto prey. A bite from a Python is painful and can inflict deep lacerations."



As Rumsey held the snake with both hands, the zookeeper showed the serpent to the residents. "Sorry it took a while," he said.



Dan informs the residents that the snake is a carpet python.

The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers invited their followers to share how they would react if they stumbled upon a snake in their home.

