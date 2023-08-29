Smithsonian's National Zoo Panda Treated to Sweet 26th Birthday Celebration

Tian Tian celebrated his birthday on Sunday with an animal-friendly fruitsicle cake

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 09:57PM EDT
Giant Panda Tian Tian Birthday Smithsonian's National Zoo
Tian Tian celebrated 26th birthday at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. Photo:

Smithsonian's National Zoo

Turning another year older couldn't be sweeter for one of the Smithsonian's National Zoo's beloved giant pandas.

On Sunday, Tian Tian celebrated his 26th birthday by being presented with a multi-tiered fruitsicle cake crafted by the Washington, D.C., zoo's Department of Nutrition Science. According to a press release, the treat was crafted using frozen diluted apple and pineapple juices and included the numbers two and six as cake toppers.

In a video shared on the zoo's website and YouTube account, Tian Tian could be seen twisting and turning the cake on the ground as he took multiple bites of the animal-friendly creation.

Each tier of the pink and green dessert was decorated with pears, bananas, apples, carrots, sweet potatoes, and bamboo springs. The cake also included a mixture of mashed sweet potatoes, mashed carrots, and honey for its frosting. 

This will be the last birthday that Tian Tian will celebrate at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. Tian Tian, the female giant panda, 25-year-old Mei Xiang, and their 3-year-old son, Xiao Qi Ji, are scheduled to leave in December.

Tian Tian was born at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda and has lived at the zoo since Dec. 6, 2000, as part of an agreement with the Conservation Biology Institute and China Wildlife and Conservation Association (CWCA), according to the Smithsonian. In 2020, zoo officials signed a three-year agreement extension, keeping Tian Tian and his family in Washington through Dec. 7, 2023.

Smithsonian's National Zoo Panda Treated to Special 26th Birthday Celebration
Xiao Qi Ji celebrates 3rd birthday at Smithsonian's National Zoo.

Skip Brown/Smithsonianâs National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Just a few days before Tian Tian's birthday celebration, the zoo also treated Xiao Qi Ji with his own cake in honor of his third birthday.

To bid all three panda bears farewell, the zoo has announced that it will host a "Panda Palooza," scheduled to take place between Sept. 23 to Oct 1. More details about the event are expected to be released on the zoo's website in early September. 

Related Articles
Sarah Jessica Parker MAX And Just Like That... Season 2 - Episode 11
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals She Adopted Carrie Bradshaw's Cat from 'And Just Like That...'
missing cat bob
Kansas Cat Found 1,200 Miles Away in North Carolina 10 Years After He Went Missing
Fire Station Support Dog
Connecticut Fire Department Adopts Beagle Puppy Firefighters Rescued from Hot Car
Billie Jean King Michelle Obama US Open Tennis 08 28 23
Michelle Obama Honors Billie Jean King During Surprise Speech at US Open: 'Speak Out and Fight'
Delta Airlines flight
Woman Claims Delta Airlines Lost Her Dog at Atlanta Airport: 'I Am Truly Desperate'
Briga Heelan on Performing Britney Spears' Music as Cinderella in Broadway's 'Once Upon a One More Time'.
Briga Heelan Explains How Broadway's Britney Spears Jukebox Musical 'Respected' Singer's 'Boundaries' (Exclusive)
South Carolina Zoo Will Permanently Close Following Settlement in PETA Lawsuit
South Carolina Zoo Will Permanently Close Following Settlement in PETA Lawsuit
Zookeeper raises gorilla
Baby Gorilla Who Was Nursed Back to Health by Zookeeper Returns to Primate Family
Dog Found
Loose Dog Jumps into Police Car with 'Please Help' Note Attached to Her Collar
Dolly Parton pet care brand Doggy Parton extended
Dolly Parton Adds New Products with a 'Little Extra Sparkle' to Her Doggy Parton Pet Line
Halle Berry, Naomi Watts, Justin Theroux and More Celebrate National Dog Day
Halle Berry, Brooke Shields, Justin Theroux and More Celebrate National Dog Day
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Newlyweds Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Seen for the First Time Since Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive Photos)
Fort Wayne Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan
Indiana Children's Zoo Announces Death of Baby Orangutan: His Time 'Will Be Cherished'
Kentucky Officers Heroically Help Mother Deer in Distress Deliver Her Twin Fawns
Deer Dies After Deputies Helped Her Give Birth, But Rescue Center 'Has Hope' Her Twin Fawns Will Survive
Martha Stewart attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023
Martha Stewart on Living with Her 'Very Friendly' Pet Peacocks: 'They Talk to Me' (Exclusive)
Man in Australia Finds Large Snake Behind Picture Frame Hanging in His House
Snake Found Hanging Behind Picture Frame in Australian Home: 'Nice Little Carpet Python'