Furnishing a tiny space is tricky enough, but selecting stylish and functional outdoor furniture for a small space is even trickier. Luckily, Amazon just dropped a ton of deals on outdoor furniture for Prime Day, so if you’ve been waiting to find the right piece for your small patio, terrace, or yard, now is the time.

Amazon’s Prime Day hub is brimming with unbeatable deals, with discounts of up to 75 percent off. To spare you the time-consuming task of sifting through these prices, we’ve scoured the sale section to find the best Prime Day deals on small-space patio furniture right now. Take advantage of savings like 57% off this Christopher Knight Home small patio side table or $71 off this chic rattan table and chair set when you “clip” the included coupon before Amazon Prime Day ends tonight.

Best Prime Day Small Space Patio Furniture Deals

Alpine Corporation Peacock Metal Bistro Set, $120 (Save $230)

There are huge markdowns on outdoor seating right now, including this bistro dining set, which is 66 percent off. It includes one small table and two matching chairs, each of which is designed with gorgeous peacock feather-inspired cutouts. What’s more, the small set is made from durable and weather-resistant iron to withstand the elements, but can fold down for quick and easy storage, too.

One shopper called the set “beautiful, sturdy, [and] easy to clean” in their review, while another reviewer shared that this set exceeded their expectations and they “could not be more pleased.”They added, “[it] did not need to be assembled, much to the disappointment of my handyman. I was sitting at it, drinking a cold drink 15 minutes after it arrived.”

If this specific set isn’t right for you, don’t worry; you can also score savings on a chic three-piece seating set, a pair of colorful patio chairs, and a zero-gravity recliner that’s made for sunny lounging.

Mr Ironstone Outdoor Bar Table, $140 (Save $10)

This best-selling patio high-top table’s tall and slim silhouette can be pushed up against railings, angled in a corner, or centered in an outdoor space without sacrificing a ton of real estate. Whether you’re pairing this versatile piece with barstools to use as a dining or drinking area, or simply using it for storage or decor, this tiny table would be a handy addition to any outdoor space.

Christopher Knight Home Lilac Iron Side Table, $40 (Save $45)

From storage solutions to elegant chairs, plenty of other small-space outdoor furniture is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Keep scrolling to see some other standouts, then head over to checkout before sale prices disappear.

And don’t miss the discounts on decorative side tables by Christopher Knight Home, including more than 50 percent off this metal cutout table. This colorful side table has racked up hundreds of perfect ratings, but if it’s not quite your style, then this hourglass-shaped end table is an excellent on-sale alternative.Their vibrant colors and unique designs can add a pop of stylish flair to a variety of outdoor setups.

East Oak Storage Deck Box, $50 (Save $20)

Prohiker 3-Piece Rattan Seating Set, $110 (Save $20)

Goplus Zero Gravity Chair, $70 (Save $20)

Flash Furniture Barker Metal and Glass Table, $51 (Save $11)

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Wicker Chairs, $129 (Save $71)

Devoko Rattan Outdoor Loveseat, $100 with coupon

East Oak Breezeway 3-Piece Seating Set, $229 with coupon

Christopher Knight Home Lassen Outdoor Side Table, $53 (Save $36)

Novogratz Poolside Gossip Chairs, Set of 2, $157 (Save $73)

