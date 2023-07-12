Shopping Prime Day The 12 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Small Patio Furniture — Up to 66% Off Save on colorful dining sets, rattan chairs, and storage solutions for tiny outdoor spaces By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Furnishing a tiny space is tricky enough, but selecting stylish and functional outdoor furniture for a small space is even trickier. Luckily, Amazon just dropped a ton of deals on outdoor furniture for Prime Day, so if you’ve been waiting to find the right piece for your small patio, terrace, or yard, now is the time. Amazon’s Prime Day hub is brimming with unbeatable deals, with discounts of up to 75 percent off. To spare you the time-consuming task of sifting through these prices, we’ve scoured the sale section to find the best Prime Day deals on small-space patio furniture right now. Take advantage of savings like 57% off this Christopher Knight Home small patio side table or $71 off this chic rattan table and chair set when you “clip” the included coupon before Amazon Prime Day ends tonight. Best Prime Day Small Space Patio Furniture Deals Best-Seller: Mr Ironstone Outdoor Bar Table, $118.99 (orig. $149.99) Best Deal: Alpine Corporation Peacock Metal Bistro Set, $120 (orig. $349.99) Under-$50: Christopher Knight Home Lilac Iron Side Table, $39.99 (orig. $84.99) East Oak Storage Deck Box, $49.89 (orig. $69.99) Prohiker 3-Piece Rattan Seating Set, $109.99 (orig. $129.99) Goplus Zero Gravity Chair, $69.99 (orig. $89.99) Flash Furniture Barker Metal and Glass Table, $42.50 with Prime (orig. $51.99) Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Wicker Chairs, Set of 2, $129.40 (orig. $199.99) Devoko Rattan Outdoor Loveseat, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99) East Oak Breezeway 3-Piece Seating Set, $228.99 with Prime and coupon (orig. $329.99) Christopher Knight Home Lassen Outdoor Side Table, $52.79 (orig. $121.99) Novogratz Poolside Gossip Chairs, Set of 2, $156.83 (orig. $229.99) Dyson Vacuums, Fans, and Air Purifiers Are on Super Sale for Amazon Prime Day Alpine Corporation Peacock Metal Bistro Set, $120 (Save $230) Amazon Buy on Amazon $350 $120 There are huge markdowns on outdoor seating right now, including this bistro dining set, which is 66 percent off. It includes one small table and two matching chairs, each of which is designed with gorgeous peacock feather-inspired cutouts. What’s more, the small set is made from durable and weather-resistant iron to withstand the elements, but can fold down for quick and easy storage, too. One shopper called the set “beautiful, sturdy, [and] easy to clean” in their review, while another reviewer shared that this set exceeded their expectations and they “could not be more pleased.”They added, “[it] did not need to be assembled, much to the disappointment of my handyman. I was sitting at it, drinking a cold drink 15 minutes after it arrived.” If this specific set isn’t right for you, don’t worry; you can also score savings on a chic three-piece seating set, a pair of colorful patio chairs, and a zero-gravity recliner that’s made for sunny lounging. The 50 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members Mr Ironstone Outdoor Bar Table, $140 (Save $10) Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $119 This best-selling patio high-top table’s tall and slim silhouette can be pushed up against railings, angled in a corner, or centered in an outdoor space without sacrificing a ton of real estate. Whether you’re pairing this versatile piece with barstools to use as a dining or drinking area, or simply using it for storage or decor, this tiny table would be a handy addition to any outdoor space. Christopher Knight Home Lilac Iron Side Table, $40 (Save $45) Amazon Buy on Amazon $85 $40 From storage solutions to elegant chairs, plenty of other small-space outdoor furniture is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Keep scrolling to see some other standouts, then head over to checkout before sale prices disappear. And don’t miss the discounts on decorative side tables by Christopher Knight Home, including more than 50 percent off this metal cutout table. This colorful side table has racked up hundreds of perfect ratings, but if it’s not quite your style, then this hourglass-shaped end table is an excellent on-sale alternative.Their vibrant colors and unique designs can add a pop of stylish flair to a variety of outdoor setups. East Oak Storage Deck Box, $50 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $50 Prohiker 3-Piece Rattan Seating Set, $110 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $110 Goplus Zero Gravity Chair, $70 (Save $20) Buy on Amazon $90 $70 Flash Furniture Barker Metal and Glass Table, $51 (Save $11) Amazon Buy on Amazon $52 $43 Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Wicker Chairs, $129 (Save $71) Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $129 Devoko Rattan Outdoor Loveseat, $100 with coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $110 $100 East Oak Breezeway 3-Piece Seating Set, $229 with coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $330 $229 Christopher Knight Home Lassen Outdoor Side Table, $53 (Save $36) Amazon Buy on Amazon $89 $53 Novogratz Poolside Gossip Chairs, Set of 2, $157 (Save $73) Amazon Buy on Amazon $230 $157 