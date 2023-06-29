Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Recalls Revealing Pregnancy News at Her Wedding: 'There Was a Gasp of Air'

Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole came up with the perfect way to share her pregnancy news with friends and family all at once: announce it at her wedding!



Speaking to PEOPLE about her upcoming book I Hope You Fail, the restaurateur, 35, also chatted about her third baby on the way, another son, with husband Big Dave's Cheesesteaks founder Derrick Hayes, 36.

Two months before she surprised guests with her baby news at the couple's wedding earlier this month, Cole says she was surprised herself when she learned she was expecting again.

"On April Fools, I posted a pregnant belly and I was not pregnant then. And then on the 8th I took a test and I found out that I was really pregnant," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm like, 'This is my karma.'"

Cole shares daughter D Ella, 1, and son Derrick Hayes Jr., 11 months, with Hayes, who is also dad to two daughters from previous relationships.

The founder of the plant-based burger chain jokes that she's "like a serial pregnant lady," noting that she's quite used to being pregnant as she's had her babies back-to-back over the past three years.

"I'm more used to being pregnant than not pregnant," she says with a laugh, though she shares that this is her "hardest" pregnancy to date.

"This baby is giving me a run for my money," she quips. "I've just been taking it slow."



Speaking about the moment the soon-to-be mom of three announced her baby news at the wedding, Cole recalls hearing a "gasp of air" from her guests.



"Nobody knew that I was pregnant until I announced it, and I wasn't really showing in my dress," she explains. "The gasp of air that people took when I said that I was pregnant — I don't think anybody expected that. I wanted it to be a moment where everybody found out."

Not only did she surprise guests in her wedding vows with the pregnancy announcement, but Cole also revealed the sex of the baby to husband Hayes at the same time.

"He was excited," says Cole. "He was like, 'What in the world?' He's over the moon."

And while Cole has had a very successful year with her business, a baby on the way and a wedding, her new book, available for pre-order now and on shelves Oct. 10, approaches a different topic: failure.

"I talk about failure, what failure looks like and what people perceive failure to be, and how sometimes failure is the best thing that could have happened to you because it gives you a different outlook on life and how to navigate life," she explains.

"I know that lives are going to change with this book," she adds. "And I'm excited about that."

