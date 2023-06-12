Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Marries Big Dave's Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes: All the Wedding Details!

First comes the restaurant, second comes marriage— at least for Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes!

Cole, 35, who is the CEO and founder of plant-based burger chain Slutty Vegan, married Big Dave's Cheesesteaks founder Derrick Hayes, 36, on June 10 at the St. Regis in Atlanta, Georgia.

“It’s a fairytale, a Cinderella wedding,” Cole tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Just the other day, my mother saw me in my dress for the first time, and I never thought I would see myself in a wedding dress. It's a dream come true because I’m doing something that no one in my family has ever done. To be the first to have a wedding is a big deal. I’m breaking generational patterns and creating a new one.”

The couple first met on June 8th, 2020, at Sunflower Cafe in Atlanta, Georgia, for a business meeting. “We talked about politics and connected as friends from there on,” recalls Cole. After falling in love, Hayes popped the question on June 2, 2022.

“Becoming husband and wife means everything to me because I can finally share myself with someone and become a union,” Hayes told PEOPLE ahead of the couple’s nuptials. "I’m looking forward to it because it allows me to raise my kids in an environment I want to see them in. I believe everyone wants to be happy, and I’m seeing that true happiness come into my life."

Gospel musician Tasha Cobbs Leonard kicked off the ceremony with a praise and worship melody. Then, as the doors opened, Cole walked down the aisle in a custom “masterpiece” by premium lifestyle brand Milano di Rouge to Cobbs Leonard’s special rendition of "Looks Like We Made It."

The strapless mermaid-style gown took four months to design, and featured a plunging deep-V sweetheart neckline and back with layered Alencon beaded lace over a luxury beaded mesh silk. The skirt included six layers of tulle and hand-sewn crystal rhinestones, plus. a Chapel train, with a detachable Cathedral train, and a Cathedral-style veil.

"Milano Di Rouge had never designed a wedding dress before," says Milan Harris, Founder of Milano Di Rouge. "We didn’t know how we were going to make it happen, but we knew we were going to do whatever it took to design the perfect dress for Pinky. It was important to us to create an experience that allowed Pinky to see more than a sketch or design. To bring the dress to life, we made sure to include Pinky’s face and skin tone on the model in Photoshop so she could visualize herself in the dress.”

Hayes opted for a custom made mauve tux by Miguel Wilson.

“I love [Derrick’s] confidence and cockiness,” says Coles of her husband. “He has the biggest confidence in the room, and I thought it couldn’t get any bigger than me, but I’ve met my match. He's very sure of himself and believes in himself even when others don't.”

The pair, who are parents to daughter D Ella, 1, and son Derrick Hayes Jr., 11 months, (Hayes is also dad to daughters Denver, 7, and Dallas, 9, exchanged personal vows in front of 300 guests before Cole changed into her second look, a dress from Bridals by Lori to celebrate at their reception.

Décor at the luxurious affair included an oval fringe design on the ceilings along with regal chandeliers, plus lush florals in shades of mauve, blush and ivory. The place settings featured ombre chargers with gold and ivory China, blush stemware, and acrylic and gold flatware.

Dinner included include two options (Cole is vegan, while Hayes is not) starting with a strawberry carpaccio with baby watercress and frisée, crumbled peppercorn feta, caramelized pecans, balsamic caviar, basil vinaigrette. For the main entrees, a duet plate of sundried tomato and goat cheese stuffed chicken and salmon, herb roasted shrimp, olive and herb whipped potatoes and baby vegetables in a basil butter sauce.

For the vegan plate: pan-roasted maitake mushrooms with truffle, vegan roman gnocchi, peas, curled radish, mushroom and sherry reduction and chef’s garden greens.

When it came to dessert, the newlyweds went all out. “I've always believed, the bigger the better,” says Brittany Sharp, owner & creative director of The Sharp Standard, who planned the couple's nuptials.

The pair opted for two cakes, an ombre five-tier stunner with crystal scales cascading down the sides by K&J's Elegant Pastries and a vegan coconut with Malibu rum syrup, pineapple and mango compote, mango mousse and strawberry foam by the St. Regis.

“This wedding is a dream come true,” says Hayes. “It will be a day of love for so many. It will connect people who may have had hardship in their own relationships, friendships, and family and will bring everyone together.”