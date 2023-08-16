Meet the Joanna Gaines-Approved Husband-and-Wife Team Starring in 'Design Down Under' (Exclusive)

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the new Magnolia Network series, which arrives Aug. 30

Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on August 16, 2023
Hosts, Georgia Ezra & Richie Morris, renovate the Grimshaw home, as seen on Design Down Under, Season 1.
Hosts Georgia Ezra AND Richie Morris. Photo:

Magnolia Network

Magnolia Network has a new series on its way!

Design Down Under is the latest show arriving on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ network, hosted by husband and wife design team, Georgia Ezra and Richie Morris, as they create one-of-a-kind modern spaces for clients in Melbourne, Australia.

“I’m Georgia. I am an interior architect and the wife of this beautiful man, Richie,” Ezra says in an exclusive clip teasing the show. “Together, we run a design and construction business.”

“We love our little corner of the world,” Morris joins in. “The beach life, the city life — I love Melbourne!”

The couple — who are based in Melbourne — continue to discuss their working relationship as they juggle their successful business with their family of four.

“Tiles play a major role in every one of my designs. They come with texture and pattern and depth,” Ezra explains.

“She wants to use weird materials — it makes the build challenging,” Morris shares. “But then he always gets things done — Richie’s a keeper!” Ezra adds. 

Hosts, Georgia Ezra & Richie Morris, renovate the Grimshaw home, as seen on Design Down Under, Season 1.
The husband-and-wife team transform client spaces.

Magnolia Network

“There’s nothing more inspiring than creating beautiful homes for our clients. We’re partners in work — and in life,” she says at the end of the teaser.

Design Down Under follows a string of shows airing on Chip and Jo’s expanding Magnolia network. 

Earlier this month, Joanna spoke about celebrating 20 years of their home and lifestyle brand Magnolia this fall as PEOPLE revealed her as the cover star for their magazine Magnolia Journal's fall issue.

Hosts, Georgia Ezra & Richie Morris, renovate the Grimshaw home, as seen on Design Down Under, Season 1.
Ezra and Morris are based in Melbourne, Australia.

Magnolia Network

“A shy idea I’d scribbled onto a page of my journal is now a company we’ve carried for two decades,” she wrote in her letter from the editor. “Despite what time says, it still feels like yesterday that Chip and I were dusting off those large metal letters that would name our first little shop.”

Georgia and Richie in the renovated Baker home.
The new series arrives on Magnolia Network on Aug. 30.

Magnolia Network

Over the past two decades, the Gaines’ empire has grown to include the Magnolia network, myriad retail collections and Magnolia Market at the Silos, their shopping and dining destination in downtown Waco, Texas. 

“We didn’t have a lot figured out, but you couldn’t have convinced us of it. We were living on a prayer, and believing in each other,” Joanna said, reflecting on their early stages in developing the brand. “We were building toward something, and trusting it would somehow come together in time.”

The series premieres of Design Down Under airs on Magnolia Network at 9/8c with new episodes airing every Wednesday; it can be streamed the same day on Max and Discovery+.

