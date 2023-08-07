John Stamos Shares Throwback Photo from Greece Vacation with Late Friend Bob Saget: 'Tan and Tanner'

Saget died in January 2022 at the age of 65 after a head injury

Published on August 7, 2023 02:35PM EDT
John Stamos and Bob Saget. Photo:

John Stamos/Instagram

John Stamos paid tribute to his late friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget in a sweet snap.

On his Instagram Friday, Stamos, who is best known for his role as Jessie Katsopolis on Full House, shared an undated throwback photo of himself and Saget sunning it up at a pool in Greece. 

"Tan and Tanner #greece,” Stamos captioned his post, referring to Saget’s character, Danny Tanner, from the beloved ‘80s and '90s sitcom. 

Stamos’ co-star from Full House, Dave Coulier, responded to Stamos' post in the comments section with three heart emojis. 

Stamos has been open about sharing his memories of Saget, who died at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, due to head trauma, as his family later confirmed.  Both Stamos and Saget starred in Full House from 1987 to 1995, and they later reprised their roles as Jesse and Danny respectively on Fuller House, a reboot of the original series, from 2016 to 2020.

At Saget’s memorial in January 2022, Stamos said of the late comedian: “God, he loves us all so much. Bob goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll meet again — and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Shearer/WireImage

In September 2022, while promoting his Disney+ show Big Shot at the D23 Expo, Stamos mentioned his late friend when images of the two of them together appeared on screen. Those photos, he said at the event, were taken from the last time he and Saget visited Disneyland.  

"I don't remember what rides we went on, I don't remember what we ate, but I do remember the feelings that we felt," Stamos said then. "We had fun, we laughed, we acted like big kids we felt that easy, unspoken love that happens between grown men dressed in weird pajamas. Winnie the Pooh said 'any day spent with you is my favorite day' and every day that I spent with Bob was my favorite day, especially that day at Disneyland."

john-stamos-bob-saget-dave-coulier-disneyland
John Stamos Instagram

Stamos further added:  "Being able to share this memory with all of you here today, right now, is my new favorite memory, so thank you for that. Bob never left anything on the table. He always told you how much he loved you and how much he cared about you — he was bombastic with his love."

And earlier this year, on the first anniversary of Saget’s passing, Stamos shared an archival clip on Instagram featuring himself and Saget on the set of Full House engaging with the studio audience. In the clip, Stamos says of the cast's special bond: "What you see up here is really how it is. We'll never have another show like this."

Saget responds with a joke: "My agent told me I'll never have another show!"

Jesse (John Stamos), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), Michelle (played by twins Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen), Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and D.J. (Candace Cameron) were featured in a promo made by Danny's TV station.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Stamos captioned that January 9, 2023, Instagram post:  “The most lost day in our life is the day we don’t laugh.” It’s hard sometimes Bob without you, but we’ll try. We’ll keep loving and will keep hugging just like you want us to. I can’t believe it’s been a year, time flies when you’re grieving I guess.”

This October, the actor will be releasing his book,  If You Would Have Told Me, documenting his life and career. The memoir will touch on his friendship with Saget. 

"Everyone has a book in them. If You Would Have Told Me is mine," Stamos told PEOPLE in February. "I honestly didn't think I had much to share, certainly not enough to fill a book."

"But losing one of my best friends, becoming a father, taking a look back at the ups and downs, highs and lows…maybe there is something in my story that people can connect to,” he added. “There will be laughs, tears, and some fun filler, just like life.

