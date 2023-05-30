Derek Hough Reveals He's Getting Married to Hayley Erbert Later This Year — and Teases His Best Man Pick

The 'DWTS' alum will tie the knot this August: “It’s the first time I’ve said that, so I’ll probably get in trouble from the wife," he told Extra host Billy Bush

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 30, 2023 02:38 PM
Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert
Photo:

The Walt Disney Company via Getty


Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding is just around the corner!

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 38, revealed in a new interview with Extra that he plans to walk down the aisle with his longtime love before their Symphony of Dance tour kicks off on September 28.

“The wedding is also this fall. August,” Hough told host Billy Bush. “It’s the first time I’ve said that actually, so I’ll probably get in trouble from the wife.”

As for the guest list for the big event, he suggested that “Higher” singer Michael Buble could make an appearance and also hinted at who might be in the wedding party. 

“Is Mark Ballas the best man,” Bush asked, to which Hough responded, “He just might be.”

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
John Sciulli/Getty

Hough and Erbert, who got engaged in July, 2022, revealed that they had a venue and plans for fireworks and their first dance earlier this month in an interview with Brides magazine. However, the pair noted that they were shocked by the price tag of the wedding so far.

"It's a very eye-opening experience, and when you start to add everything up, it's pretty wild," Hough said.

While there's a lot of pressure to make the wedding “perfect,” the pair said that one thing they didn’t want to stress about was the first dance.

"We perform for a living, so we just want this dance to be for us," said Erbert. "We don't want to perform for anyone else."

Added Hough: "We want to feel good and comfortable, but we don't need to be perfect… That's a lot less important to me than just looking into her eyes as we're rocking back and forth. I want to feel truly present in that moment."

The couple told the publication that they intend to have a wedding celebration that perfectly reflects who they are.

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough arrive for the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're fun!" Hough said. "What we gravitate towards isn't always the most lavish option. We're playing with different approaches to certain things so that the day still feels elegant and beautiful and magical, but grounded and down to earth and just approachable."

He added, "We want the entire day to be a blast."

Related Articles
Kylie and Matt Barr Wedding
'Hatfields & McCoys' Star Matt Barr Is Married: Inside the Three-Day Wedding in Mexico (Exclusive)
Derek Hough; Len Goodman
'DWTS' Judge Derek Hough Reflects on 'Pure Joy' Len Goodman and His Wish to 'Honor Him' in the Ballroom
Xavier Prather Shares Moment He Proposed to Girlfriend Kenzie Hansen
'Big Brother' Winner Xavier Prather Engaged to Kenzie Hansen! See His Proposal — and Her Diamond Ring
Ben Platt Noah Galvin
Ben Platt Shows Off Engagement Ring from Fiancé Noah Galvin: 'He Proposed Back'
Clare Crawley Reveals Why Her Mom Was Not Present During Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley Reveals Why Her Mom Was Not Present at Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal the Meaning Behind Their Wedding Tattoos: 'It's So Meaningful'
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal What Their Wedding Tattoos Say and Where They Are
Bella Thorne engaged Mark Emms
Get an Up-Close Look at Bella Thorne's Emerald-Cut Engagement Ring from Fiancé Mark Emms
Jana Kramer Engagement
Jana Kramer's Fiancé Allan Russell Reveals He Wanted to Propose 'From the Moment I Met Her'
ROLLOUT Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko Says Her 'Healthy, Loving' Relationship with Becca Tilley 'Healed My Younger Self' (Exclusive)
Morgan Simianer's wedding
'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer Is Married! Inside the 'Timeless' Texas Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)
Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, who played Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the Tony-nominated musical married on May 22 at the Bowery Hotel
Stars of Broadway’s 'Mean Girls' Are Married: Inside the Wedding— with Champagne and Pizza— in New York City!
Camryn Bynum Wedding
Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum Marries in 'Intimate' Beachside Ceremony in the Philippines (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (L) and actress Sarah Hyland attend the Lakers Casino Night fundraiser benefiting the Lakers Youth Foundation at Club Nokia on March 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokes About the 'Pressure' of Officiating Sarah Hyland's Wedding: 'You Can't Say No'
Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas attend the "Hillary" New York Premiere
Marlo Thomas Says ‘Love, Listening and Lust’ Keeps Her 43-Year Marriage to Phil Donahue Strong (Exclusive)
Zeeko Zaki from FBI proposes to his girlfriend Renee Monaco
’FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Proposes to Girlfriend Renee Monaco During Getaway to Morocco — See the Ring
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, from the film Seriously Red, pose at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Rose Byrne 'Definitely' Plans to Marry Partner Bobby Cannavale: 'We'll Get Around to It' (Exclusive)