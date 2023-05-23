Alix Earle 'Stranded' in Italy After She Says Got 'Scammed' by Booking Villa That 'Doesn't Exist'

The beauty influencer shared a TikTok of her travel woes on Monday: "What do we do now!?!!!!"

Published on May 23, 2023
Alix Earl documents being stranded in Italy after villa âdidnât existâ
Alix Earle/TikTok

Alix Earle has seemingly been "scammed" on a girls trip to Italy, where she says the villa they booked is non-existent.

The beauty influencer, 22, shared a TikTok of her travel woes on Monday. "What do we do now!?!!!!" she captioned the post, then detailed via video what had transpired.

"We're stranded in Italy," Earle casually announced to fans in a white tank with a denim jacket resting over her shoulders. "The house we were supposed to stay at doesn't exist. Our car service canceled. It's midnight. We literally don't know where to go."

"11 girls stranded in Positano," Earle added in a playful tone, "The girls trip took a turn."

At one point she wrote "Thx Booking.com" on the video. A representative for the travel site tells PEOPLE they're looking into the incident.

Reassuring fans in an update later that day, Earle showed that her group was able to check into some temporary new digs.

"4 girls. One cot," she captioned a video of herself fanning a handful of friends goofing around in a tiny twin bed. "We found a place to stay the night after our 'scenic villa in Italy' didn't exist."

Despite the snafu, Earle appears to be taking the misadventure in stride, as are a slew of her fans.

"This is such a missed opportunity for a hotel chain sponsorship," one savvy follower wrote, while another teased, "This is when your influencer money comes in to save the day."

Alix Earl documents being stranded in Italy after villa âdidnât existâ

Alix Earle/TikTok

The University of Miami grad has become one of the fastest-growing creators on the app, racking up more than 5.2 million TikTok followers to date. Viewers still praise Earle for her "relatable" personality and down-to-earth lifestyle.

For example, Earle recently gave an apartment tour showing that her life isn't exactly as luxurious as people may think.

The New Jersey native opened the video welcoming her viewers to the "tour you've all been waiting for," of her "casa amor."

Alix Earle Shares a Sneak Peek Into Her College Apartment â Which She Shares With Cockroaches
Alix Earle/TikTok (2)

She started by showing a handmade bird-house-turned-cockroach-house next to the kitchen trash can that she and her roommates built for all the creepy crawlers that live in their apartment.

"So first off we have casa cucaracha, we get a lot of cockroaches so we just made a little house for them," the then-college senior said in the video. "Our chip bag clips are also cockroach themed."


She's also the new face of a longtime fan-favorite beauty trend, the "Get Ready with Me" (GRWM), which originally gained popularity during the early 2000s YouTube era as a way for content creators to share their skincare and makeup routines while giving fans a look into their personal lives.

The majority of Earle's TikToks see her recounting the everyday moments of her life while she does her makeup and chooses an outfit. And while her earlier GRWMs showed her preparing for class and tailgating at the Univerity of Miami, some of her more recent videos involve higher profile events as Earle's influencer career takes off. In December 2022, she took fans along while she got ready for a VIP night out at Miley Cyrus's New Year's Eve party in Miami.

