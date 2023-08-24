Slovakian Race Walkers Get Engaged at Finish Line at World Athletics Championships: 'She Said Yes!'

When Slovakian track and field athlete Hana Burzalova crossed the finish line of her 35 kilometer race on Thursday, boyfriend Dominik Černý was waiting on the other side — not with water or a towel, but with an engagement ring.



Černý, 25, was on one knee when Burzalova, 22, finished the three-hour race and surprised his girlfriend by popping the question.

Burzalova saw him moments before crossing the finish line with her mouth wide open in shock. She quickly stopped her race watch and then fell into Černý for an exhausted hug. He then pumped his fist as the crowd cheered on, and soon picked up Burzalova in his arms.



“She said yes!” the World Athletics competition’s social media page tweeted alongside photos of the couple smiling and celebrating together.



Dominik Cerny and Slovakias Hana Burzalova. Jessica Gow/TT/Shutterstock

The competition, the biggest international track and field competition outside the Olympics, is taking place in Budapest, Hungary this week. Both Černý and Burzalova were competing Thursday, as the men’s and women’s race walks took place simultaneously.

Černý finished his race roughly a half hour before Brzalova crossed the finish line, allowing him to be there waiting for her when she finished.

"What I want to know is did he carry that ring the whole competition or have it stashed away somewhere?" the race announcer said to the crowd, who cheered for the couple.

Later in an Instagram story, Černý and Burzalova officially announced their engagement and showed off the ring.

The Slovakian walking couple both posted satisfying race times, as well.

Černý finished 19th in the men’s race with a personal-best time of 2:32:56, while Burzalova finished with a season-best 3:02:47 in 28th place, according to CNN.

