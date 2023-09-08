While we near the end of the 2023 U.S. Open, we found time to catch up with former winner Sloane Stephens and picked her brain about what beauty products she can’t live without off the court.

Stephens has collected a bevy of victories over the years, from playing in the Rio Olympics in 2016 to winning the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo this year and, of course, her U.S. Open win in 2017. For us, this begs the question, what are the products Stephens relies on in her nighttime routine to stay on her A-game and keep her skin on track between matches?

One of Stephens’ go-to beauty products is surprisingly affordable — just $10 to be exact — and soothes dry, sensitive skin with a blend of prebiotic oats to lock in moisture. Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Body Wash is “a great body wash that the whole family can use,” according to Stephens, who also called it “soothing and affordable” and easy to find on the road when she’s running low.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash

Target

Shoppers share the same affinity for the soothing body wash as the pro tennis player, leaving over 12,000 five-star reviews. Several customers noted that a little goes a long way thanks to its rich and creamy formula, with one in particular mentioning it left their skin feeling “super soft” and “moisturized.”

“I love to experiment and try new products and the latest ingredients,” Stephens proceeded, “but I’m ultimately very discerning when it comes to what makes it in my permanent rotation.” Since she spends over 40 weeks a year traveling for tennis, she won’t lug around beauty products “if [they aren’t] top-notch.” In addition to her on-hand favorites, she enjoys getting facial workouts at FaceGym in her downtime to release face and jaw tension.

Other beauty products that have earned their spot in Stephens’ nighttime routine include the Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant to brighten and smooth skin and Vicks VapoShower tablets, which she calls “the best thing ever after a long day.” She’s fond of the eucalyptus aroma that helps her unwind and “get ready for bed.”

When it comes to catching some z’s, Stephens uses a lavender essential oil by doTerra alongside a diffuser to create a relaxing environment. The diffuser adds extra moisture to the air, which she said is “great for the skin.”

Keep scrolling to shop Sloane Stephens’ other go-to nighttime products.

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

Amazon

Vicks VapoShower Soothing Vapors Tablets - 5-pack

Target

doTERRA Lavender Essential Oil