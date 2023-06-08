Slipknot Keyboardist Craig Jones Leaving the Band After 27 Years

On Wednesday, Shawn "Clown" Crahan also announced he wouldn't join the band on tour this summer due to his wife's health issues

By
Published on June 8, 2023 03:25 PM
Craig Jones of Slipknot performs on February 11, 2020 in Milan, Italy
Craig Jones. Photo:

Francesco Prandoni/Getty

Heavy metal band Slipknot has announced the departure of keyboardist Craig Jones after 27 years of rocking together.

"To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones," the band wrote in a since-deleted social media post, per The Daily Mail. "We wish Jones all the best for the future."

Jones joined the group in 1996 and recorded seven studio albums with the band. He was also known for the spiky face mask he wore during live performances.

While Jones is yet to comment on the news, fans on social media have expressed their disappointment with the decision.

BIG DAY OUT Photo of SLIPKNOT, posed at festival
Slipknot.

Martin Philbey/Redferns

"AFTER 27 YEARS SLIPKNOT FIRES CRAIG?! WTH," wrote one fan on Twitter. "so unfortunate on many levels. one that comes to mind besides his talent is his mask."

Another fan wrote: "craig isn’t in slipknot no more….. HATE IT HERE"

After the band announced his departure, they shared a new mask on the band's Instagram account — which fans believe could be Jones' replacement.

"This is kinda f—ed up...announce our of nowhere and with no explanation the departure of an OG member of the band, delete the post an hour later then a couple hours after that post his replacement...straight disrespectful," wrote one fans in the comments section.

Meanwhile, other fans believe there is no bad blood involved with his departure: "Why is everyone assuming Craig leaving was a negative thing? Maybe he wanted to retire. Spend more time with family or health reasons or maybe he just wanted to do something else with his life. Just because something changes doesn’t always mean it was for negative reasons."

The news of his departure comes after percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan announced he wasn't joining the band in their European tour — which kicked off Wednesday — to take care of his wife.

“I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can,” he wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “We’ve been through this before, and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon.”

Although her health issues remain unclear, he has previously opened up about her journey with Crohn's disease:  “Health is the most important thing you have on this planet if you’re gonna have a successful life,” he said in a 2005 Des Moines Register interview (via Blabbermouth). At the time, he said, “Right now has definitely been the hardest time in my life.”

The band is touring in support of their 2022 album The End, So Far.

Related Articles
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at Waldbuehne festival in Berlin
Megan Fox Supports Machine Gun Kelly at Germany Show as They Work on Rekindling Romance
Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022
Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas on New Robbery Charge: Reports
Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur at the star ceremony where Tupac Shakur is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tupac Shakur's Sister Tearfully Remembers Late Rapper as He Gets Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: All the Surprise Guests So Far
Hayley Williams says Taylor Swift was her first friend in the industry
Hayley Williams Says Taylor Swift Was Her 'First Industry Friend' and Recalls Initially Hearing 'Speak Now'
Niall Horan, Blake Shelton
Niall Horan Reveals What Blake Shelton Said to Him Immediately After Winning 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Paul Klein of LANY performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on July 30, 2022
LANY's Paul Klein Says 'Nothing's Off Limits' When Writing Relationship Anthems (Exclusive)
THE HAIM BAND SISTERS STAR ON THE COVER OF ELLE UK's JULY/AUGUST ISSUE
Haim Recalls Being Told a 'Girl Rock Band' Would Never Make It — but They Did: 'We're Like a Wolf Pack'
Emma Stone and singer Taylor Swift arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Easy A"
Taylor Swift and Emma Stone’s Friendship Timeline
Dua Lipa at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023
Dua Lipa Wins 'Levitating' Copyright Case Against Reggae Band That Claims She Copied Their 2017 Track
Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage
Matty Healy Says He's Been with His 'Boys' as He Performs with Eye Patch After Taylor Swift Split
Jessie J's Boyfriend? All About Chanan Safir Colman
Who Is Jessie J's Boyfriend? All About Chanan Safir Colman
Astrud Gilberto
Astrud Gilberto, 'The Girl from Ipanema' and Bossa Nova Singer, Dead at 83
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins pose during a photo shoot at the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney, New South Wales.
Dave Grohl Thanks Foo Fighters Fans for Feeling Their 'Emotions' at First Shows Since Taylor Hawkins' Death
Justin Combs Misa Hylton
Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Posts Cryptic Social Media Rant Slamming Rapper After Son's Arrest
Shakira Watches Lewis Hamilton Compete in F1 Spanish Grand Prix and Hangs Out with Him After
Shakira Watches Lewis Hamilton Compete in F1 Spanish Grand Prix and Hangs Out with Him Afterwards