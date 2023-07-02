10 Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers You Can Wear All Day That Are on Sale at Amazon for July 4

Whether you’re traveling, running errands, or hitting the gym, there’s a shoe style that can support you through it all: sneakers. To make heading out the door for the day even easier, Amazon just put so many slip-on sneakers on sale for July 4.

With their low-cut ankle and lightweight design, slip-ons are often a top choice for summer. The accessible shoes generally have a lace-free upper and pull-on silhouette that makes slipping them on and off so easy. And at Amazon, you can save big on comfy slip-on sneakers from popular brands like Skechers, Dr. Scholl’s, and Keds.

If you’re looking for a shoe to streamline your closet, read on for 10 can’t-miss deals on slip-on sneakers that will complete your summer wardrobe, with prices starting at just $15.

Slip-On Sneakers on Sale at Amazon

The Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes are designed to provide all-day comfort thanks to a cushioned midsole, padded collar, and flexible outsole that has traction for increased stability. The best-selling sneakers have a breathable mesh upper and are made from a lightweight fabric, so they’ll work to keep you cool as you move about. They have over 58,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper calling them “incredibly comfortable and light” in their review. You can snag the slip-on shoes in 30 hues including white, black, and pink, and they’re 33 percent off right now.

Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe, $40 (Score 20% Off)

Amazon

If you love the crisp look of a classic pair of all-white shoes, consider slipping into the Lugz Clipper Sneaker. The shoe is made of 100 percent canvas, making it a top choice to wear to various occasions, whether you’re getting on an airplane, or heading out to lunch and pairing it with jeans or a light dress. Its elastic gore allows the shoe to have a nice stretch while you slip your feet in, and also keeps the shoe securely in place while you go about your day. Thanks to its breathable lining, low-cut ankle, padded insole, and rubber sole, your feet will stay cool and supported.

Save $20 on the Lugz Clipper Sneaker

Amazon

Meghan Markle is a fan of mules, and these slip-on mule sneakers by Easy Spirit are on sale for just $40. They’re designed with comfort in mind, as they have removable sock liners that absorb shock and provide support all day long. The suede and mesh fabric is breathable to allow air in, and the rubber sole has traction to prevent slipping and sliding if you get caught in a rain shower. “They are machine washable, wear well, are very comfortable, and easy to get on and off,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Easy Spirit Traveltime Mule, $40

Amazon

Whether you’re looking for a new walking sneaker or something easy to throw on when heading out to brunch, slip-on sneakers will support you through all of your summer activities. Shop more of our favorite discounted pairs on sale at Amazon before the July 4 discounts end.

Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-On Sneaker, $48 (40%)

Amazon

Save 23% on the Dream Pairs Slip-On Walking Shoe

Amazon

Blowfish Malibu Play Canvas Sneaker, 56% Off

Amazon

Keds Double Decker Sneaker, $40 (32% Off)

Amazon

Snag the Clarks CloudSteppers Sillian Paz Slip-On Loafer for $34

Amazon

Dream Pairs Slip-On Walking Shoe, $15 (73% Off)

Amazon

Save $30 on Dr. Scholl’s Nova Sneaker

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.