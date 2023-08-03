Streaming Services Sling TV Review: This Streaming Service Revived My Interest in Live TV Despite a few qualms, I appreciated the level of customization available By Stacey Nguyen Stacey Nguyen Stacey Nguyen is a writer whose expertise lies in all things entertainment and lifestyle. Over the course of her career, she has written everything from comprehensive Marvel timeline guides to in-depth streaming service reviews. She has over 8 years of experience writing about film and television, and you can find her bylines on POPSUGAR, Buzzfeed, and other online publications. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2023 09:48AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article How We Tested Sling TV Key Specs Pros & Cons Cost Top Shows Channels User Experience YouTube TV vs. Sling TV Is Sling TV Worth It? Testing Methodology We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: PEOPLE / Jessica Christopher This article was commissioned prior to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes. If you'd like to learn more, click here. Ever since streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Max showed up on the scene, live TV feels like a relic of the past for some viewers. While plenty of people (including myself) have cut the cord entirely, access to a live feed is a must for many others, particularly news and/or sports enthusiasts. I’ve more or less been a steadfast subscriber to Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix over the past few years, so I consider myself a bit of an on-demand streaming expert. I’ve also spent time on services such as Max, Paramount+, and Peacock, occasionally resubscribing to catch buzzy new shows and movies. However, by exclusively using on-demand streaming options, I miss out on live TV events like award shows. To rectify this, I decided to try Sling TV, which is known for its affordable options and opposing channel lineups. After many hours spent watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer reruns and cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies, I’ve come to my own conclusion about whether or not Sling TV is worth the hype. View Subscription Options on sling.com Tester Profile Name: Stacey NguyenMy streaming habits: I typically watch between 10 and 20 hours of TV per week.What I like to watch: My favorite shows include Black Mirror, The Twilight Zone, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Nanny, Will & Grace, and The Simpsons. My favorite genres are comedy, sci-fi, fantasy, and adult animation. No. of hours spent testing: 25 How We Tested Sling TV For one month, I subscribed to Sling TV’s Orange & Blue plan with a Lifestyle Extra add-on, using the service on both my laptop and TV for approximately 25 hours. Since Sling is best known for its live TV offerings, I mainly watched content via the TV channels. To really dig into Sling’s full scope of offerings, I also streamed programming from its on-demand library and saved a few movies to my Sling cloud DVR. PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen For this review, the four main factors I looked at were: content library, channel selection, user interface, and ease of use. During my watch sessions, I made sure to note how simple or difficult it was to browse through the TV guide, if there were any playback errors, and if I could toggle between shows without much fuss. I did occasionally sign in to my personal streaming subscriptions (I had to catch up with The Bear on Hulu) during the testing period since some of my go-to programs aren't available on the platform. But Sling's customization options are hard to beat. Sling TV Key Specs What You Need To Know Our rating: 3.5 out of 5 starsBase price: $40/monthFree trial? No No. of plans: 3No. of concurrent streams: 1–3, depending on the planAd-free plan? NoOption to record? Yes Pros & Cons ProsOffers relatively affordable plans compared to other live TV competitorsBoasts a wide range of add-ons for lifestyle, entertainment, sports, and moreHosts a free streaming library that’s accessible to non-subscribersPlans include up to 50 hours of cloud DVR storageCons Difficult to access local channels without a digital antenna and AirTV device TV guide interface is a little cluttered due to duplicate and free channelsSling Orange and Sling Blue’s respective channel lineups feel a bit random Sling TV Cost The pricing for Sling TV’s plans are, to be honest, a little convoluted and appear to change frequently. At the time of publishing, Sling Orange’s 31 channels cost $40 per month, while Sling Blue’s 42 channels cost $45 per month. Sling Orange is geared toward sports and family content, whereas Sling Blue is curated for news and entertainment. To access all available channels, you can subscribe to Sling Orange & Blue, which currently costs $60 per month. My first month of Sling TV cost $41. I chose Sling Orange & Blue — which was $55 per month when I signed up rather than $60 — and added on the Lifestyle Extra bundle ($6/month). I received $20 off my first month, but deals for new users don’t appear to be very consistent, because a few days after confirming my subscription, I noticed that Sling had reduced the discount to $15 for each plan. Though I had gotten the better deal, I was frustrated by the sudden change. No matter what plan you select, you’ll get 50 hours of DVR cloud storage. Just note that Sling Orange channels only allow for one stream at a time, whereas Sling Blue channels allow for up to three simultaneous streams. PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen Sling TV also offers 11 network bundles and 41 individual channel add-ons. The benefit of this à la carte price model is that you can choose what you want to watch instead of paying for a bunch of channels you might not use. Notable add-ons include the Sports Extra pack (MLB Network, NBA TV, beIN Sports) and Entertainment Extra pack (Paramount Network, TV Land, MTV), which range from $3 to $21 per month. Generally speaking, Sling TV is one of the cheapest live TV streaming options out there, especially since some competitors' base plans cost roughly $65 to $75 per month. Of course, these services typically provide over 70 channels, but more isn’t necessarily better. For some viewers, it might make sense to only pay for 31 to 48 channels with Sling and supplement using add-ons. Sign Up Now on sling.com Compare base prices across competitors: Sling TV FuboTV Hulu + Live TV DirecTV Stream YouTube TV $40/month (31 channels) $74.99/month (160+ channels) $69.99/month (85+ channels) $74.99/month (75+ channels) $72.99/month (100+ channels) Top Shows on Sling TV Sling TV doesn’t have original content, but its featured channels offer a breadth of beloved and buzzy titles. The platform also hosts a ton of sports programming, ranging from MLB Baseball on ESPN to Nascar Race Hub on FS1. The service's selection of reality TV includes Bravo shows like Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives franchise, and its solid lineup of children's entertainment is led by Bluey on Disney Channel and Blue’s Clues & You and Peppa Pig on Nick Jr. Conversely, if you love adult animation like me, you’ll find programs like Rick and Morty, American Dad!, and King of the Hill through Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. Those who want to stay up to speed on the cultural zeitgeist can always catch series airing new seasons, like Cruel Summer on Freeform and What We Do in the Shadows on FX. During my month of testing, I watched a ton of Celebrity Family Feud on BET and Celebrity IOU on HGTV. PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen Given that a lot of the shows I enjoy are available on other streaming platforms I’m already subscribed to, I didn’t find myself blown away by Sling TV’s offerings. It’s also worth noting that channels vary between Sling’s Orange and Blue packages, so you’ll notice a content gap if you decide not to splurge on the combined Orange & Blue plan. Additionally, on-demand shows come and go depending on availability, so your favorite episodes might not always be accessible. The 14 Best Wireless Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Channels Sling's packages don't have as many channels as its leading competitors', plain and simple. The Orange & Blue plan grants subscribers access to 48 relatively popular networks like A&E, CNN, Cartoon Network, and ESPN. Things get a little limited though when you opt for just the Orange or Blue plan, which both offer less than 45 channels each. This smaller lineup is one of the reasons why Sling is cheaper than most live TV streamers. The service’s add-ons give you the option to pick and choose channels you won’t get with your base package, but be warned that your monthly total can quickly skyrocket if you go this route. The platform’s biggest drawback is its limited access to local channels. While you can tune in to networks such as CNN and MSNBC for national news coverage, you won’t be able to watch any local sporting events or news reports without going through a ton of steps involving an HD antenna and AirTV device. However, Sling Blue subscribers in eligible markets may be able to stream local NBC, FOX, and ABC affiliates without the extra equipment. As someone who’s eager to tap into local channels for different types of programming, I was disappointed by the hassle required to do so with Sling. Despite this, I did enjoy having easy access to my favorite adult animated shows and sci-fi content through Freeform, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, Comet TV, and SyFy. Compare channel lineups across base plans: Note: The table below does not include all available channels, just the most popular networks. Channels Sling TV FuboTV YouTube TV ABC ✓ (Select cities with Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ CBS - ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ (Select cities with Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ (Select cities with Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ (Sling Orange) ✓ ✓ Bravo ✓ (Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ Disney ✓ (Sling Orange) ✓ ✓ Hallmark - ✓ ✓ HBO - - - Showtime - ✓ - Starz - ✓ - FX ✓ (Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ FS1 ✓ (Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ NFL Network ✓ (Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ TNT ✓ - ✓ TBS ✓ - ✓ TLC ✓ (Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ BBC - - ✓ PBS - - - Univision - ✓ ✓ Lifestyle Extra add-on Sling TV features a wide range of add-ons for niche interests, so I added the Lifestyle Extra bundle, which costs an additional $6 per month for 10 channels. With Lifestyle Extra, I got a mix of comfort, true-crime, cooking, and home renovation content from channels like VH1, Cooking Channel, Oxygen True Crime, WeTV, Hallmark Channel, and more. As a gardener and DIY enthusiast, I occasionally tuned into the Magnolia Network, casually checking out Homegrown and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. Overall, I probably watched the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries the most for their rom-com and Christmas content. From My Christmas Family Tree to Crown for Christmas, these films were perfect to have on in the background as I caught up on chores. PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen I did notice that some channels in the Lifestyle Extra package, like the Magnolia Network and Hallmark, are included in FuboTV and YouTube TV’s standard plans. But for $6 per month, 10 extra live channels with on-demand content isn’t a bad deal, especially if you don’t want to pay those other streamers’ higher base prices. Personally, I don’t see myself keeping Lifestyle Extra since my town’s public library offers free access to a handful of the content I watched via the bundle. Sling TV’s User Experience Sling took a bit of time to get used to due to a few interface design quirks. For example, the TV guide lumps subscription channels and Freestream (free channels that don’t require a subscription) together when sorting A to Z, making channel surfing unwieldy. The “All'' filter prioritizes subscription channels, but the order was arbitrary, and channels that overlap on Sling Orange and Sling Blue appeared twice. In the end, I had to add my go-to channels to a customizable “Favorites'' guide for a seamless experience. My navigation problems didn't stop there. Sifting through Sling's on-demand content was challenging, because while you can broadly search between movies and TV shows, you can’t filter options by genre. Sling does offer a list of curated collections with labels like “Action-Packed Movies” and “Comedy Movies,” but you have to scroll down the page and click through a carousel of titles for each category instead of the genre being filtered out onto a single page. PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen As far as compatible devices go, I did prefer using Sling directly on a computer or a phone, both of which allowed me to pause, rewind, and fast-forward without too much hassle. And while using the TV app with a Chromecast device was mostly fine, a paused program would occasionally disconnect if I went away from the TV for too long. Oddly enough, I also couldn’t adjust closed captioning and video quality while casting. Overall, I wasn’t too thrilled with Sling’s cumbersome interface and occasionally wonky controls. The Best Action Movies to Stream Now Free trial Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but those without a paid subscription can access Sling’s ad-supported Freestream platform. With Freestream, you can select your favorite channels, create a watchlist, and set parental controls as needed. Best of all, Freestream is available on any device that supports Sling. The free platform features over 210 live TV channels — including ABC News Live, Architectural Digest, Pac-12 Insider, Shout! TV, and Bon Appétit — and over 40,000 on-demand shows and movies. Although I had a paid subscription, I feel that Freestream is an excellent way to test drive Sling TV’s features without spending a penny. As someone who’s more familiar with on-demand streaming, I also think the free service will help long-time cord cutters decide whether or not they want to return to a live TV format. Watch Freestream DVR capabilities Though I didn’t use Sling TV’s DVR feature very much, I was able to record movies such as Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Skyscraper by simply looking up a channel’s live schedule and tapping “Record” on the program. Every Sling plan includes 50 hours of DVR storage, and the recordings never expire. While different profiles in your account can have separate recording libraries, your plan’s overall capacity remains the same. Admittedly, Sling TV’s 50-hour DVR cap is a little limited, so you need to be diligent about deleting saved programs to make room on your cloud. If you go over your allotted capacity, Sling will automatically delete the oldest watched recordings. Those who want extra DVR space can pay an additional $5 per month for Sling DVR Plus, which offers 200 hours of storage and lets you protect your recorded content from being erased via a convenient lock option. PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen As someone who doesn’t use DVR very often, the 50-hour capacity was more than enough for me. However, other competitor plans, like YouTube TV’s base subscription, offer unlimited DVR storage. Parental controls Accessing Sling TV’s parental controls was very simple — all I needed to do was click into the profile I wanted to manage and go to “Content Controls.” Once I was in, I was able to turn on the “Parental Controls” toggle and select the desired rating restrictions for that specific profile. Rating restrictions are divided into tiers, combining ratings like R, NC-17, and TV-MA into one category, and G, TV-G, and TV-Y into another. Sling also gives you the option to restrict purchases as well as unrated content. To keep things secure, all parental control adjustments are locked behind a passcode system. Ideally, this prevents little ones from going in and changing profile restrictions themselves. However, I did discover a possible flaw in this setup: Savvy kids could easily switch to another profile that doesn’t have restrictions in order to watch adult content. One way to prevent this is to create a single profile for the entire family, allowing adults to watch restricted programs when they put in the necessary passcode. PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen Making changes to your subscription Making adjustments to my Sling TV account didn’t require too much effort. Under “My Account," I was able to see an overview of my plan and add-ons. I could upgrade, downgrade, add, or remove anything I wanted. Ending my plan was also an easily accessible option, as there’s a “Cancel Subscription” link located at the bottom of the main account page. The only thing worth noting about editing plans with Sling is that the service doesn’t allow you to pause your subscription. Because of this, you’ll have to completely resubscribe if you’d like to resume using the platform at a later time. YouTube TV vs. Sling TV YouTube TV and Sling TV are both popular live TV streamers, offering a variety of channels and premium add-ons, but there are notable distinctions between the two of them. For starters, YouTube TV’s base plan costs $72.99 per month, over $30 more than Sling’s basic Orange package, which is priced at $40 per month. This discrepancy makes sense when you look at what’s included in each plan. With its most basic package, YouTube TV offers more channels than Sling TV — 100+ vs. 48. The former’s larger channel lineup includes local ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox affiliates (depending on your zip code), in addition to high-demand networks such as Food Network, AMC, Nick Jr., and ESPN. YouTube TV Review: Can the Streaming Service Really Replace Cable? Evidently, the local channel offerings you get with a basic YouTube TV plan are leagues above Sling TV’s. This is mainly due to the fact that Sling requires a digital antenna and AirTV device to access most local stations. The platforms’ simultaneous streaming restrictions also differ. With Sling, concurrent streaming depends on the channel. While you could potentially watch up to three streams simultaneously with any Sling Blue channel, Sling Orange channels are limited to just one stream at a time. On the flip side, you get three simultaneous streams with any YouTube TV plan, and you can pick up even more streams with the 4K Plus add-on ($9.99/month). YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR storage beats Sling’s 50-hour limit, but for $5 extra per month, you can upgrade your Sling DVR plan to store up to 200 hours of content, which is a solid amount of space for a lot less money. Service Sling TV YouTube TV Plans - Sling Orange: $40/month - Sling Blue: $45/month - Sling Orange & Blue: $60/month - Base plan: $72.99/month - Spanish plan: $34.99/month - NFL Sunday Ticket Bundled: Starting at $349 Add-ons - Total TV Deal: $21/month - 4 Extras Deal: $13/month - DVR Plus: $5/month - Sports Extra: $11/month - Entertainment Extra: $6/month - Kids Extra: $6/month - News Extra: $6/month - Lifestyle Extra: $6/month - Hollywood Extra: $6/month - Heartland Extra: $6/month - Premium network add-ons: Starting at $3/month - 4K Plus: $9.99/month - Premium network add-ons: Starting at $1.99/month - Entertainment Plus: $29.99/month - Sports Plus: $10.99/month - Spanish TV: $14.99/month At the end of the day, Sling is excellent for pricing and customization given its large number of add-ons, but YouTube TV is ideal for those who want more channels and greater DVR capacity. To get a feel for each service, I recommend that you test them out via YouTube TV’s free trial and Sling’s Freestream platform. Sign up for YouTube TV Is Sling TV Worth It? Sling TV is a cost-effective live TV service that's a good option for those seeking an alternative to cable. The streamer offers a decent selection of channels, especially for sports, reality TV, and news, and you can customize your plan by selecting individual networks to add on. Paying for exactly what you want instead of footing a pricey monthly bill for a bunch of extraneous channels is Sling’s biggest selling point, and I can certainly see why many would enjoy this benefit. Despite these solid offerings, Sling TV features a sparse on-demand content library and lacks original programming, so it doesn’t stand out amongst on-demand streaming competitors. In many cases, it also doesn’t carry local channels, although this is technically amendable with a digital antenna and an AirTV device. However, its clunky TV guide and interface make the service difficult to navigate efficiently. PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen Sign Up Now Personally, I won’t be continuing my Sling TV subscription, mostly due to the fact that I already have access to my favorite shows on other streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu. However, if you’re on the fence about Sling TV, I would definitely recommend giving the platform’s Freestream library a look first. Our Testing Methodology Overall, Sling TV earns a 3.5 out of 5 stars based on how the service performed in the following categories: Factors What It Means Rating (1-5) Content library The service offers a large variety of TV shows and movies across many different genres to suit a wide range of tastes. 3 Original programming The service offers a strong lineup of original content that can't be streamed anywhere else. 1 Price and value The monthly price of the service is fair based on the amount and quality of content you're getting. The cost is consistent, or more affordable, than competitors'. 4 Free trial The service offers a free trial that gives an accurate preview of what's included in the monthly subscription. 3 Channel selection The service provides a diverse selection of channels, including local, sports, news, entertainment, and kids options. For channels not included in the service's base plan, the streamer offers them as add-ons. 4 Streaming quality The service offers HD and/or 4K streaming options. 3 Features How the platform's features, such as DVR functionality, simultaneous streams, offline viewing, parental controls, and customized recommendations, compare to competitors'. 3 Plan options The service has multiple tiers to choose from to fit different budgets. 3 User experience The platform's interface is easy to navigate and its settings can be changed without much hassle. What to Know About How to Watch the Film Jesse Watters' Mom Schools Him on Live TV: 'Use Your Voice Responsibly' The 9 Best Noise-Canceling Headphones and Earbuds of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Blake Lively and Martha Stewart Use Hands-Free Phone Cases from This Brand — and It's on Sale for Prime Day Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy Are on a Quest to Reconnect in 'Love at First Sight' Trailer (Exclusive) Alan Alda Is Auctioning His 'M*A*S*H' Boots and Dog Tags 40 Years Later Kyra Sedgwick Would've Thought Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'So Freaking Hot' in High School (Exclusive) These Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Are 'Better Than AirPods' — and They're on Sale for Just $50 Today at Amazon