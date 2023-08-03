Sling TV Review: This Streaming Service Revived My Interest in Live TV

Channels Sling TV FuboTV YouTube TV ABC ✓ (Select cities with Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ CBS - ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ (Select cities with Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ (Select cities with Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ (Sling Orange) ✓ ✓ Bravo ✓ (Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ Disney ✓ (Sling Orange) ✓ ✓ Hallmark - ✓ ✓ HBO - - - Showtime - ✓ - Starz - ✓ - FX ✓ (Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ FS1 ✓ (Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ NFL Network ✓ (Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ TNT ✓ - ✓ TBS ✓ - ✓ TLC ✓ (Sling Blue) ✓ ✓ BBC - - ✓ PBS - - - Univision - ✓ ✓

Lifestyle Extra add-on

Sling TV features a wide range of add-ons for niche interests, so I added the Lifestyle Extra bundle, which costs an additional $6 per month for 10 channels. With Lifestyle Extra, I got a mix of comfort, true-crime, cooking, and home renovation content from channels like VH1, Cooking Channel, Oxygen True Crime, WeTV, Hallmark Channel, and more.

As a gardener and DIY enthusiast, I occasionally tuned into the Magnolia Network, casually checking out Homegrown and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. Overall, I probably watched the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries the most for their rom-com and Christmas content. From My Christmas Family Tree to Crown for Christmas, these films were perfect to have on in the background as I caught up on chores.

PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen

I did notice that some channels in the Lifestyle Extra package, like the Magnolia Network and Hallmark, are included in FuboTV and YouTube TV’s standard plans. But for $6 per month, 10 extra live channels with on-demand content isn’t a bad deal, especially if you don’t want to pay those other streamers’ higher base prices. Personally, I don’t see myself keeping Lifestyle Extra since my town’s public library offers free access to a handful of the content I watched via the bundle.

Sling TV’s User Experience

Sling took a bit of time to get used to due to a few interface design quirks. For example, the TV guide lumps subscription channels and Freestream (free channels that don’t require a subscription) together when sorting A to Z, making channel surfing unwieldy. The “All'' filter prioritizes subscription channels, but the order was arbitrary, and channels that overlap on Sling Orange and Sling Blue appeared twice. In the end, I had to add my go-to channels to a customizable “Favorites'' guide for a seamless experience.

My navigation problems didn't stop there. Sifting through Sling's on-demand content was challenging, because while you can broadly search between movies and TV shows, you can’t filter options by genre. Sling does offer a list of curated collections with labels like “Action-Packed Movies” and “Comedy Movies,” but you have to scroll down the page and click through a carousel of titles for each category instead of the genre being filtered out onto a single page.



PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen

As far as compatible devices go, I did prefer using Sling directly on a computer or a phone, both of which allowed me to pause, rewind, and fast-forward without too much hassle. And while using the TV app with a Chromecast device was mostly fine, a paused program would occasionally disconnect if I went away from the TV for too long. Oddly enough, I also couldn’t adjust closed captioning and video quality while casting. Overall, I wasn’t too thrilled with Sling’s cumbersome interface and occasionally wonky controls.

Free trial

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but those without a paid subscription can access Sling’s ad-supported Freestream platform. With Freestream, you can select your favorite channels, create a watchlist, and set parental controls as needed. Best of all, Freestream is available on any device that supports Sling.

The free platform features over 210 live TV channels — including ABC News Live, Architectural Digest, Pac-12 Insider, Shout! TV, and Bon Appétit — and over 40,000 on-demand shows and movies. Although I had a paid subscription, I feel that Freestream is an excellent way to test drive Sling TV’s features without spending a penny. As someone who’s more familiar with on-demand streaming, I also think the free service will help long-time cord cutters decide whether or not they want to return to a live TV format.

DVR capabilities

Though I didn’t use Sling TV’s DVR feature very much, I was able to record movies such as Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Skyscraper by simply looking up a channel’s live schedule and tapping “Record” on the program. Every Sling plan includes 50 hours of DVR storage, and the recordings never expire. While different profiles in your account can have separate recording libraries, your plan’s overall capacity remains the same.

Admittedly, Sling TV’s 50-hour DVR cap is a little limited, so you need to be diligent about deleting saved programs to make room on your cloud. If you go over your allotted capacity, Sling will automatically delete the oldest watched recordings. Those who want extra DVR space can pay an additional $5 per month for Sling DVR Plus, which offers 200 hours of storage and lets you protect your recorded content from being erased via a convenient lock option.

PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen

As someone who doesn’t use DVR very often, the 50-hour capacity was more than enough for me. However, other competitor plans, like YouTube TV’s base subscription, offer unlimited DVR storage.

Parental controls

Accessing Sling TV’s parental controls was very simple — all I needed to do was click into the profile I wanted to manage and go to “Content Controls.” Once I was in, I was able to turn on the “Parental Controls” toggle and select the desired rating restrictions for that specific profile. Rating restrictions are divided into tiers, combining ratings like R, NC-17, and TV-MA into one category, and G, TV-G, and TV-Y into another. Sling also gives you the option to restrict purchases as well as unrated content.

To keep things secure, all parental control adjustments are locked behind a passcode system. Ideally, this prevents little ones from going in and changing profile restrictions themselves. However, I did discover a possible flaw in this setup: Savvy kids could easily switch to another profile that doesn’t have restrictions in order to watch adult content. One way to prevent this is to create a single profile for the entire family, allowing adults to watch restricted programs when they put in the necessary passcode.

PEOPLE / Stacey Nguyen

Making changes to your subscription

Making adjustments to my Sling TV account didn’t require too much effort. Under “My Account," I was able to see an overview of my plan and add-ons. I could upgrade, downgrade, add, or remove anything I wanted.

Ending my plan was also an easily accessible option, as there’s a “Cancel Subscription” link located at the bottom of the main account page. The only thing worth noting about editing plans with Sling is that the service doesn’t allow you to pause your subscription. Because of this, you’ll have to completely resubscribe if you’d like to resume using the platform at a later time.

YouTube TV vs. Sling TV

YouTube TV and Sling TV are both popular live TV streamers, offering a variety of channels and premium add-ons, but there are notable distinctions between the two of them. For starters, YouTube TV’s base plan costs $72.99 per month, over $30 more than Sling’s basic Orange package, which is priced at $40 per month. This discrepancy makes sense when you look at what’s included in each plan.

With its most basic package, YouTube TV offers more channels than Sling TV — 100+ vs. 48. The former’s larger channel lineup includes local ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox affiliates (depending on your zip code), in addition to high-demand networks such as Food Network, AMC, Nick Jr., and ESPN.

Evidently, the local channel offerings you get with a basic YouTube TV plan are leagues above Sling TV’s. This is mainly due to the fact that Sling requires a digital antenna and AirTV device to access most local stations.

The platforms’ simultaneous streaming restrictions also differ. With Sling, concurrent streaming depends on the channel. While you could potentially watch up to three streams simultaneously with any Sling Blue channel, Sling Orange channels are limited to just one stream at a time. On the flip side, you get three simultaneous streams with any YouTube TV plan, and you can pick up even more streams with the 4K Plus add-on ($9.99/month).

YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR storage beats Sling’s 50-hour limit, but for $5 extra per month, you can upgrade your Sling DVR plan to store up to 200 hours of content, which is a solid amount of space for a lot less money.