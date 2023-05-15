These Bed Sheets That Are ‘So Soft and Silky’ Have Been Seriously Marked Down at Amazon

“They definitely give me the same feeling of hotel sheets”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 15, 2023 08:00 PM

Sleep Zone Bed Sheets
Photo:

People / Amazon

Crawling into bed — only to be greeted by itchy or scratchy bed sheets — is hardly the way to kick off your evening routine. The solution? Grab a set of the Sleep Zone Super Soft Cooling Bed Sheets, which thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend for their softness, and they’re currently on sale. 

The bed sheets are woven from a double-brushed microfiber material that makes them super soft and comfortable. Thanks to the Nanotex cooling technology, the sheets wick away moisture while you sleep, leaving you cool, dry, and comfortable, which means no more night sweats. Plus, the fitted sheet is designed with an elastic-bound pocket that can stretch to fit over mattresses as deep as 16 inches, and it’ll actually stay in place all night long, even if you’re the type to toss and turn. 

Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all of which can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Plus, the material is shrink- and wrinkle-resistant. Users can choose from a handful of solid, neutral colors, including gull gray and black, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king. 

Over 6,300 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, with users noting that you should “skip the expensive sheets” for this set that’s “cool and breathable.” One shopper said, “These sheets are so soft and silky; they definitely give me the same feeling [as] hotel sheets,” while another maintained: “I will not buy from anyone else when it comes to bedding.”

A third reviewer added, “I bought $100 sheets from a hotel because they were so soft and moisture-wicking. These sheets are just as nice and cost less.” They finished off by saying, “I purged a closet of all the sheets I’ve tried over the years because I’m buying more of these.” 

Head to Amazon to get the Sleep Zone Super Soft Cooling Bed Sheets while they’re on sale. 

