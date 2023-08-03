This Cooling Mattress Topper Feels Like Sleeping on a ‘Fluffy Cloud,’ and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Summer is at its peak, and if you’ve stepped outside recently, then you’re well aware that it’s very hot. This can make anyone uncomfortable while trying to have a restful night’s sleep, and for those who are already hot sleepers, then it has felt near impossible to rest without tossing and turning.

This is where a mattress topper can come in handy — especially one that works to keep your bed cool. And Amazon just put a popular option on sale. Right now, you can snag the Sleep Zone Cooling Mattress Topper for just $40

Sleep Zone Cooling Queen Mattress Topper in Gray, $40 ($14 Off)

The mattress topper is made of a moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric that helps to keep your body temperature balanced at night. The surface of the topper is embossed, which means it is raised, to not only make it more cushiony for you to lay on, but it also makes the material more breathable, and this helps keep sleepers cool.

Speaking of cushiony, the mattress topper is comfy to lay on, as it’s stuffed with soft microfiber. Plus, it’s designed to support your posture thanks to its cloud-like quilting that helps to evenly distribute body pressure.

Each pad is fitted with a knitted skirt pocket that stretches to fit over mattresses as large as a California king, and shoppers can choose from three colors: gray, white, and navy, although just the gray and white options are discounted.

With over 15,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Sleep Zone Cooling Mattress Topper is a hit with shoppers who have praised its comfy feel, cooling effects, and functionality.

“This actually works!” one five-star shopper wrote, and they explained they used it during a heat wave. They added that it “beats the heat.”

“I was shocked at what a difference it makes,” another person wrote. “[It] really keeps you cool!” A final shopper called it a “sleep quality game changer,” and added, “It is so soft, like sleeping on a nice, cool, fluffy cloud.”

The mattress topper is easy to clean as well — just toss it in the washing machine on cold and tumble dry. So, if you’re looking to stay cool, catch better sleep, and basically transform your bedroom into a luxury hotel, check out the Sleep Zone Cooling Mattress Topper.

Sleep Zone Cooling Queen Mattress Topper in White, $43 ($15 Off)

Sleep Zone Cooling Queen Mattress Topper in Navy

