This Cooling Mattress Topper Feels Like Sleeping on a ‘Fluffy Cloud,’ and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Get it for as little as $40

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Summer is at its peak, and if you’ve stepped outside recently, then you’re well aware that it’s very hot. This can make anyone uncomfortable while trying to have a restful night’s sleep,  and for those who are already hot sleepers, then it has felt near impossible to rest without tossing and turning.

This is where a mattress topper can come in handy — especially one that works to keep your bed cool. And Amazon just put a popular option on sale. Right now, you can snag the Sleep Zone Cooling Mattress Topper for just $40

Sleep Zone Cooling Queen Mattress Topper in Gray, $40 ($14 Off)

Amazon SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper Grey

Amazon

The mattress topper is made of a moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric that helps to keep your body temperature balanced at night. The surface of the topper is embossed, which means it is raised, to not only make it more cushiony for you to lay on, but it also makes the material more breathable, and this helps keep sleepers cool. 

Speaking of cushiony, the mattress topper is comfy to lay on, as it’s stuffed with soft microfiber. Plus, it’s designed to support your posture thanks to its cloud-like quilting that helps to evenly distribute body pressure. 

Each pad is fitted with a knitted skirt pocket that stretches to fit over mattresses as large as a California king, and shoppers can choose from three colors: gray, white, and navy, although just the gray and white options are discounted.

With over 15,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Sleep Zone Cooling Mattress Topper is a hit with shoppers who have praised its comfy feel, cooling effects, and functionality. 

“This actually works!” one five-star shopper wrote, and they explained they used it during a heat wave. They added that it “beats the heat.”

“I was shocked at what a difference it makes,” another person wrote. “[It] really keeps you cool!” A final shopper called it a “sleep quality game changer,” and added, “It is so soft, like sleeping on a nice, cool, fluffy cloud.”

The mattress topper is easy to clean as well — just toss it in the washing machine on cold and tumble dry. So, if you’re looking to stay cool, catch better sleep, and basically transform your bedroom into a luxury hotel, check out the Sleep Zone Cooling Mattress Topper.

Sleep Zone Cooling Queen Mattress Topper in White, $43 ($15 Off)

Amazon SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper White

Amazon

Sleep Zone Cooling Queen Mattress Topper in Navy

Amazon SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper Navy

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Fracora Sneakers Tout
These ‘Super Comfy’ and ‘Durable’ Tennis Shoes Are on Sale for Under $25 Right Now
Target Back-to-School Storage Essentials Tout
Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3
ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants Tout
These Breezy Summer Pants Are New to Amazon, but They're Already on Sale for Under $25
Related Articles
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Deals Tout
The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Deals to Score Before It Ends Sunday
Amazon Clothing Steamer Tout
This Handheld Clothing Steamer That ‘Gets Wrinkles Out Like Magic’ Is Topping Amazon’s Charts
Amazon PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Always Ready to Do a Quick Clean Up’ Is on Sale for Just $80 at Amazon
Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Bissell Pet Vacuum with ‘Excellent Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Bissell Steam Mop, Steamer, Tile, Hard Wood Floor Cleaner, 1806, Sapphire Powerfresh Deluxe Tout
This Bissell Steam Mop ‘Blasts Away Dirt,’ and It's at Its Lowest Price in Weeks at Amazon Right Now
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Tout
The Best Satin Pillowcase We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon for as Little as $7
AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
There’s a 50% Discount on This ‘Impressive’ and ‘Powerful’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Macys Big Home Sale Tout
There Are Less Than 24 Hours to Save at Macy’s Big Home Sale, Where Prices Are Up to 76% Off
Composite of the Best Sheets of 2023 including Brushed Cotton Sheets PARACHUTE, Lands' End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set, Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets, Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Cooling Pillowcase and Sheet Sets
The 9 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
J Lo Birthday
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 54th Birthday in a Comfy Caftan — Get the Look Starting at $25
Nordstrom Sale Shopping Writer Picks Tout
Under-$100 Summer and Fall Fashion a Shopping Expert Is Grabbing from the Nordstrom Sale Before It Ends
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Apple AirTags on Sale, Bissell Carpet Cleaners, and Personal Fans tout
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Apple AirTags on Sale, Bissell Carpet Cleaners, and Personal Fans
Clorox Air Purifier Tout
The Clorox Air Purifier That Pulls Odors, Candle Smoke, and Cat Dander from the Air in My Home Is on Sale
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Deals Under $25 tout
The 17 Best Deals Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 67% Off
Chrissy Teigen White Sarong Cover-up
Chrissy Teigen's Effortless Sarong Looks So Much Like This $20 One from Amazon
Weekend sales Tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend, Including Ulta, Birkenstock, and Katie Holmes' BaubleBar Necklaces