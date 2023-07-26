The Best Anti-Fatigue Mat We Tested Is on Sale for Just $28 Today at Amazon

It’s easy to clean and provides cloud-like cushioning

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces.

Published on July 26, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Amazon Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Floor Mat Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Whether you’re preparing a lavish feast or meal prepping for the week, you can put a strain on your lower body if you’re doing it on a bare kitchen floor. In our opinion, an anti-fatigue mat is one of the most overlooked essential kitchen tools.

PEOPLE Tested tried out 16 types of anti-fatigue mats to determine which ones are actually worth buying, evaluating them for comfort, design, and how easy they were to clean. We then narrowed it down to the 10 best-in-class mats — and right now, our pick for the very best anti-fatigue mat, which totally knocked it out of the park against all the others, is on sale at Amazon.

The Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat is just .75 inches thick, yet it provides ample support for knees, backs, and joints. According to our testers, its memory foam material feels both firm and cloud-like as it molds around your feet. The mat has a non-slip design at the bottom, a smooth surface to stand on, and beveled edges that help prevent tripping. 

While pricing varies by color and size, you can save up to 49 percent on this comfortable kitchen mat. It’s available in 14 colors and patterns, but our testers recommend choosing the black mat to mask small daily messes — which, luckily, is just $28 today.

Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat in Black, $28 (Save $27)

Amazon Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Floor Mat - 3/4" Thick Cushioned Kitchen Rug, Standing Desk Mat

Amazon

Our testers were especially impressed by how easy the Sky Solutions kitchen mat was to clean thanks to its smooth exterior; many others that they tried were textured, which trapped dirt and crumbs. “We watched flour and molasses rinse right off the mat,” they shared. Plus, since there are five different mat sizes available, you can find the right one to fit your kitchen. 

If you want to give your feet and back a rest while you work in the kitchen, head to Amazon to snag the Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat while it's on sale. 

Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat in Dark Blue, $27 (Save $26)

Amazon Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Floor Mat - 3/4" Thick Cushioned Kitchen Rug, Standing Desk Mat

Amazon

Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat in Burgundy, $32 (Save $14)

Amazon Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Floor Mat - 3/4" Thick Cushioned Kitchen Rug, Standing Desk Mat

Amazon

Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat in Light Gray, $38 (Save $7)

Amazon Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Floor Mat - 3/4" Thick Cushioned Kitchen Rug, Standing Desk Mat

Amazon

