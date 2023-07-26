Skittles Teams Up with French’s to Create Its First-Ever Mustard-Flavored Candy

Skittles and French’s are joining forces!

For the first time ever, the brands are releasing mustard-flavored Skittles in honor of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

"SKITTLES is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand," Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars which owns Skittles, said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The Limited Edition Skittles are described to have a “tangy mustard flavor” and “iconic chewy texture."

Those waiting to get their hands on the new candy will not be able to find them in store, however, as it will only be made available via online sweepstakes and at pop-up events as French’s ‘Mustard Mobile’ makes its way to Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York City on Aug. 5.

Fans also have the chance to win free packets of mustard Skittles up until Aug. 5, by visiting Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles.

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day," said Valda Coryat, Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company, in the release.

French's and Skittles have teamed up for the new snack. McCormick & Company

"With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves. We are thrilled to collaborate with SKITTLES to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow® Mustard tang in a new, fun way to French's and SKITTLES fans alike."

Excited fans have shared their reactions to the innovative new candy on social media.

“I am become mustard skittles, destroyer of mouths (can't wait to try these),” one fan wrote on Twitter. “It's the hot chip challenge of 2023,” a second commented.

The Limited Edition skittles are being released in honor of National Mustard Day. McCormick & Company

“This is absolutely disgusting, rancid, and wrong. Hey @Skittles, how can I get them,” another user asked, as someone else said, “Ngl. I really wanna try these. I’ll accept it if you wanna judge me.”

“I will 1,000 percent try these and report back,” another Skittles fan added.

For more details on the new Mustard Skittles, visit https://www.mccormick.com/frenchs/mustard-skittles.