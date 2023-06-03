Shoppers Say These Sneakers with 57,900+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale

If your summer closet is missing comfortable footwear, consider picking up this pair of slip-on walking shoes that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by.

Right now, the Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes are on sale for as little as $40 at Amazon. Currently the most popular walking shoes on the entire site, the sneakers have racked up more than 57,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who say the “super comfortable” shoes “feel like walking on clouds.”

So what makes the popular slip-ons so comfy? They have a gel footbed that provides cushioned support as well as a flexible outsole for traction and stability. And with a breathable upper mesh, they’ll keep your feet cool this summer.

Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe in White, $39.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com

The shoes also have convenient design features, including a pull-loop at the heel, which makes them easy to get on. Plus, they’re made of material that’s machine washable, so keeping them clean is a breeze. For the best results, the brand recommends washing them in cold water using a gentle cycle and letting them air dry.

They come in sizes ranging from 5 to 13, including narrow and wide options. And they’re available in 29 colors, including bright hues and neutrals. Though, fair warning, the shoes are so popular that some of the colors are out of stock right now. But the good news is that several of the options that are available are on sale for less than $50 right now.

Thousands of shoppers have left glowing reviews for the shoes, with one writing, “I am a nurse, so I am on my feet for 12 hours at a time. And these shoes are so comfortable, my feet don’t hurt at all.” And another customer shared, “They are great to wear for hours at a time”

One shopper raved, “These shoes are light and bouncy. My feet have never felt so good when I walk.” They also added, “I am going to purchase a couple more pairs in different colors to go along with my daily attire.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes while they’re still on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe in Black, $44.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe in Taupe, $44.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.