Pennsylvania Sisters Who Live on the Same Street Welcome Sons Hours Apart at the Same Hospital

"It's just going to be exciting to see the friendships they make and the bond that they have," said Michelle Hilferty

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Penn. Sisters Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan Who Live on the Same Street Welcome Sons Hours Apart
Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan with newborns. Photo:

Main Line Health

Sisters Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan recently shared an exciting milestone together: giving birth on the same day at the same hospital in Pennsylvania.

On June 26, the sisters — who coincidentally live on the same street in Drexel Hill — welcomed their baby boys just hours apart at Lankenau Medical Center, a spokesperson for Main Line Health tells PEOPLE.

Hogan's baby, son Ryan, arrived at 5:57 a.m., while Hilferty's bundle of joy, son Anthony, was born at 8:50 p.m.

"It's just going to be exciting to see the friendships they make and the bond that they have," Hilferty told CBS station KYW-TV.

Hilferty's planned induction was still days away when she went to visit Hogan in the hospital after her older sister went into labor, according to KYW-TV.

"I had actually scheduled my induction for our due date that upcoming Friday," Hilferty told the station. But fate had other plans in mind and just hours later, she was back at the hospital.

Penn. Sisters Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan Who Live on the Same Street Welcome Sons Hours Apart
Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan at hospital.

Main Line Health

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Much to her surprise, she learned from a nurse that they had "saved the room right next door" to her sister.

Penn. Sisters Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan Who Live on the Same Street Welcome Sons Hours Apart
Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan's newborns.

Main Line Health

As it turned out, this wasn't the first special birth story for either woman.

"They’re not newbies when it comes to coincidences," a spokesperson for Main Line Health tells PEOPLE. Monica’s 4-year-old son was born on her birthday. Michelle’s 2-year-old daughter was born on granddad’s birthday."

"These sisters were synced up," the health system wrote in a sweet social media post.

Related Articles
This handout image courtesy of the New York State Police shows heavy flooding and washout on State Route 9W of the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, July 9, 2023.
35-Year-Old New York Woman Dies After Being 'Swept Away' in Front of Fiancé amid '1,000-Year' Storm
Image of a Powerball Ticket
Powerball Jackpot Grows to Estimated $675M — and the Next Drawing Is on Monday Night!
Private Plane Crashes in California
6 Dead After Private Plane Crashes in California
Twins Share a Hug After Being Separated for 5 Days in Tenn. NICU: 'Cutest Thing Ever,' Says Mom
Twins Share a Hug After Being Separated for 5 Days in Tenn. NICU: 'Cutest Thing Ever,' Says Mom
two chicago babies dead
2 Newborns Found in Daycare Bathroom Pronounced Dead After Mom Had 'Emergency Medical Situation'
8500 Lbs of Trash Left on Lake Tahoe Beaches After July 4, 2023
Over 8,500 Lbs. of Trash Left at Lake Tahoe Beaches After Fourth of July: 'Staggering'
3-Year-Old Dies After Leaving Fla. Apartment
3-Year-Old Dies After Wandering Away from Fla. Home and Getting Struck by Car: 'This Is a Nightmare'
Firefighters Rescue Dozens Stranded Mid-Air on One of the World's Highest Cable Car Rides
Firefighters Rescue Dozens Stranded Mid-Air on One of the World’s Highest Cable Car Rides
Emergency workers respond after a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus in Manhattan
32 People Hospitalized After Double-Decker and City Bus Collide in Manhattan
Sisters Jena Primsky, Jaden Lortz, Jessica Hanna, and Jordan Sutton are all pregnant at the same time
4 Sisters Pregnant at Same Time Say the Coincidence is 'Just Mind-Blowing'
Pythagorean Theorem High Schoolers
Teens Who Say They Found New Proof for Pythagorean Theorem Honored as They Head to College (Exclusive)
Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over Threads
Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over Threads
Superior Court Judge Gary N. Wilcox
N.J. Judge Who Made Lip-Syncing Videos in His Chambers on TikTok Accused of Misconduct
Boy Dies in Wisconsin Work Accident
16-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Industrial Accident' at Wisconsin Sawmill: 'No Longer Suffering'
the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions
OceanGate Suspends ‘All Exploration and Commercial Operations' Following 'Titan' Sub Implosion
bus after an accident in the municipality of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca state, Mexico, 05 July 2023
Child Among 29 Dead in Mexico Bus Crash, Official Says Cause Appears to Be 'Lack of Skill and Tiredness'