Pennsylvania Sisters Who Live on the Same Street Welcome Sons Hours Apart at the Same Hospital "It's just going to be exciting to see the friendships they make and the bond that they have," said Michelle Hilferty Published on July 10, 2023 01:45PM EDT Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan with newborns. Photo: Main Line Health Sisters Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan recently shared an exciting milestone together: giving birth on the same day at the same hospital in Pennsylvania. On June 26, the sisters — who coincidentally live on the same street in Drexel Hill — welcomed their baby boys just hours apart at Lankenau Medical Center, a spokesperson for Main Line Health tells PEOPLE. Hogan's baby, son Ryan, arrived at 5:57 a.m., while Hilferty's bundle of joy, son Anthony, was born at 8:50 p.m. "It's just going to be exciting to see the friendships they make and the bond that they have," Hilferty told CBS station KYW-TV. Twins Share a Hug After Being Separated for 5 Days in Tenn. NICU: 'Cutest Thing Ever,' Says Mom Hilferty's planned induction was still days away when she went to visit Hogan in the hospital after her older sister went into labor, according to KYW-TV. "I had actually scheduled my induction for our due date that upcoming Friday," Hilferty told the station. But fate had other plans in mind and just hours later, she was back at the hospital. Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan at hospital. Main Line Health Much to her surprise, she learned from a nurse that they had "saved the room right next door" to her sister. 4 Sisters Pregnant at Same Time Say the Coincidence is 'Just Mind-Blowing' Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan's newborns. Main Line Health As it turned out, this wasn't the first special birth story for either woman. "They're not newbies when it comes to coincidences," a spokesperson for Main Line Health tells PEOPLE. Monica's 4-year-old son was born on her birthday. Michelle's 2-year-old daughter was born on granddad's birthday." "These sisters were synced up," the health system wrote in a sweet social media post.