'Sister Wives' Star Tony Padron Lost Nearly 100 Lbs. in 10 Months: 'The Key Is Consistency'

Antonio "Tony" Padron is opening up about dropping nearly 100 lbs. in the past 10 months.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old husband of Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown Padron gave an update on his weight loss journey on Instagram, sharing his excitement for his progress alongside photos of his new slimmed down appearance.

“Long term consistency is the only way to true weight loss. I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that I wouldn't see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits. I logged every time I stepped on the scale and made a graph of it.”

In the post, Tony included a screenshot of the note he made logging his weight since beginning his journey back in September 2022 when he weighed 320 lbs. As of July 20, he’s down to 226 lbs.

“It's not a dramatic drop. Just a gradual slope downwards,” he added. “Through making these long term habits I've been able to sustain a healthier lifestyle. Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life.”

“For a long while now I have been very heavy and avocado-like. But I’ve made some changes and I’m getting closer and closer to a nicer shape,” Tony said on Instagram days earlier. “The key, I think, is longevity and consistency.”

The father of three has been on his weight loss journey with wife Mykelti, who posted transformation photos of the couple on Instagram last week.

“BEFORE & AFTER !!! @tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift. It was time to get healthy,” she wrote. “We wanted something sustainable, not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term. It’s been a great journey that we’re still working on every day to keep our bodies moving in the right direction.”

“We’ve learned it’s all about consistency, not focusing on the short term goal, but the long term goals,” Mykelti added. “Results like Tony and I have had come with longevity not trying something just for a month or so.”