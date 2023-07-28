'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Visits London on Vacation With Her Kids and New Fiancé

Christine Brown and her family took a trip across the pond!

Fresh from celebrating her engagement to fiancé David Woolley and the wedding of her daughter Gwendlyn Brown, Sister Wives star Christine is enjoying a summertime tour of London with her loved ones.

The 51-year-old took her new fiancé, Utah drywall executive Woolley, and four of her six children on a trip to the British capital.

The family was all smiles as they took part in a series of group vacation outings, including a ride around the British capital in a double-decker bus, a visit to a local pub, a trip on the Underground, and a spot of live theater.

Christine Brown/Instagram

"What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people," Brown posted to her Instagram about the getaway.

Joining newly engaged Christine in the United Kingdom were her daughters with ex-husband Kory Brown: Aspyn Thompson, 28, Mykelti Brown Padron, 27, Ysabel, 20, and youngest Truely, 13.

Missing from the trip were Christine's 24-year-old son Paeden and her daughter Gwendlyn, 21, who recently married her partner Beatriz Queiroz in Arizona on July 15. Also missing were Woolley's eight children from his previous marriage.

Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine is a former wife of Kody Brown, who found fame via the TLC reality TV series Sister Wives, which takes an intimate look at the life of a polygamist family.

Christine "married" Kody in 1994 and was the third wife in his plural marriage. In November 2021, Christine announced the end of her nearly 26-year union with Kody via Instagram, thanking her followers for their "understanding and compassion."

The former couple share six children together, while Kody has a total of 18 kids from his four plural marriages.

Christine Brown/instagram

Woolley popped the question to Christine in their home state of Utah. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," she told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added: "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kody and Christine's daughter, mother-of-three Mykelti, didn't find her break in Britain to be completely hassle-free. Having given birth to twin boys last November, Mykelti, who is married to Antonio "Tony" Padron, had to expertly weave her London sightseeing around pumping her breast milk.



"I'm on Holiday without my babies," Mykelti wrote on Instagram. "I'm pumping to keep up my supply, I can't donate it in the country I'm staying. So what are my alternative options…..?"