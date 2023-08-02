'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Says Kody Was 'Pushing Me Out the Door' as He's Accused of Playing Favorites

The truth behind why Christine, Meri and Janelle Brown left their plural marriage will be revealed on 'Sister Wives' season 18

By
Published on August 2, 2023 01:43PM EDT
Janelle Brown
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Sister Wives is returning with even more details on how Kody Brown ended up a one-wife man.

A new trailer for season 18 shows Janelle Brown speaking about her decision to leave the plural marriage. It all starts with Kody telling her, “You have cheated me out of my family.”

Janelle responds with anger. “You are now pushing me out the door,” she says. When Kody denies this, she adds. “I think you’re manipulating.”

Harsh words and a door slam are exchanged when Kody bolts to leave. “You stay and talk,” Janelle says. When Kody ignores her, she says, “f--- you.”

Christine Brown also shares a little more about why she decided to leave her spiritual marriage behind. “I left Kody cause I could see he had favorites,” Christine says, while a clip plays showing Kody stroking wife Robyn Brown’s back.

Even Meri Brown admits, “I’ve heard [Kody] refer to us as friends,” instead of his wives. 

Season 17 of Sister Wives ended with an explosive One on One episode, which announced both Janelle and Meri had stepped away from the plural marriage. That left Kody with just Robyn left — as his plural marriage became unintentionally monogamous. 

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), with wives and children, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Joe Pugliese / Â© TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Joe Pugliese/TLC/Everett

Since, Christine has found love with someone new. She accepted a proposal from David Woolley earlier this year, and the pair are already planning their wedding. 

Despite the distance — and complicated family dynamics — Kody and his wives (both past and present) reunited at daughter Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in mid-July. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Kody and Robyn Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Teaser Goes Inside the Implosion of All but 1 of Kody Brown's Marriages
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down
Meri Brown Says There’s ‘So Much More to the Story’ Ahead of Sister Wives Season 17 Premiere
Meri Brown Says There's 'So Much More to the Story' Ahead of 'Sister Wives'' Season 17 Premiere
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Gwendlyn Brown and Kody brown
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Says Kody Was 'Cowardly' to Stay in Relationship with Christine
Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 'Sister Wives' After Meri Split and Christine Divorce
Kody and Robyn Brown
Robyn Brown Says the 'Sister Wives' 'Handed' Kody to Her: They Didn't 'Want to Spend Time with Him'
Sister Wives
Where Christine, Janelle, Robyn and Meri Brown Stand After 3 'Sister Wives' Women Split from Kody
Kody Brown
Kody Brown Surrounded by Ex-Wives — and Christine's New Fiancé — at Daughter Gwendlyn's Wedding
Sister Wives star Christine Brown takes new fiancÃÂ© David Woolley and some of her Kids to London
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Visits London on Vacation With Her Kids and New Fiancé
Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Quieroz
Who Is 'Sister Wives' 'Gwendlyn Brown's Wife? All About Beatriz Queiroz
Janelle Brown Celebrates Sister Wives' Christine's New Love: 'All the Feels'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Has 'All the Feels' About Christine's New Love
Kody Sister Wives Teaser 07/12/23
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Calls Himself a 'Devil' as Sole Remaining Wife Robyn Sobs over Broken Family
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Spends Time with Janelle Brown's Son, Hunter: 'So Entertaining'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsON4_PLOu/
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Has 'Entertaining' Outing with Daughter Truely and Janelle Brown's Son Hunter
Gwendlyn Brown/Kody Brown/Ysabel Brown
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Share Father's Day Tributes to Dad Kody: 'Love You Always'
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown
Gwendlyn Brown Says Strange Women's Thirst for Her Dad Kody Was a 'Serious Problem'