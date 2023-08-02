'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Says Kody Was 'Pushing Me Out the Door' as He's Accused of Playing Favorites

Sister Wives is returning with even more details on how Kody Brown ended up a one-wife man.

A new trailer for season 18 shows Janelle Brown speaking about her decision to leave the plural marriage. It all starts with Kody telling her, “You have cheated me out of my family.”

Janelle responds with anger. “You are now pushing me out the door,” she says. When Kody denies this, she adds. “I think you’re manipulating.”

Harsh words and a door slam are exchanged when Kody bolts to leave. “You stay and talk,” Janelle says. When Kody ignores her, she says, “f--- you.”

Christine Brown also shares a little more about why she decided to leave her spiritual marriage behind. “I left Kody cause I could see he had favorites,” Christine says, while a clip plays showing Kody stroking wife Robyn Brown’s back.

Even Meri Brown admits, “I’ve heard [Kody] refer to us as friends,” instead of his wives.

Season 17 of Sister Wives ended with an explosive One on One episode, which announced both Janelle and Meri had stepped away from the plural marriage. That left Kody with just Robyn left — as his plural marriage became unintentionally monogamous.

Joe Pugliese/TLC/Everett

Since, Christine has found love with someone new. She accepted a proposal from David Woolley earlier this year, and the pair are already planning their wedding.

Despite the distance — and complicated family dynamics — Kody and his wives (both past and present) reunited at daughter Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in mid-July.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

