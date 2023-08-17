Entertainment TV Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Life with Kody Has Been 'Hell' at Times amid Splits but 'He's Doing His Best' (Exclusive) In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, Robyn Brown says she feels like her family "failed" by giving up on their polygamous arrangement By Emily Strohm Emily Strohm Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine. People Editorial Guidelines and Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 02:00PM EDT Robyn Brown is navigating monogamy as best as she can. The Sister Wives star, 44, is the last of Kody Brown's four wives. Christine Brown was the first to leave the family's polygamous arrangement in 2021, followed by Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. Monogamy was never something Robyn envisioned for herself when she married Kody, 54, in 2010. But as she navigates this new terrain alongside him, she is also dealing with a partner who is trying to process multiple breakups at once. TLC's Sister Wives Reflect on the 'Domino Effect' That Toppled 3 of Kody's 4 Marriages in 14 Months (Exclusive) "No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce," Robyn says in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. "It’s been hell," she continues. "There have been times he’s tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us. I’ve had to work hard not to let him." From left: Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown of 'Sister Wives'. TLC The breakups have been just as tough on Robyn as they have been on Kody. In thinking of the demise of three relationships within 13 months, Robyn says: "I feel like we failed." "The commitment we made — we were all in this together," she explains. "We screwed it up.” Kody, 54, who is father to 18 children from his four marriages, also recognizes his failures as a husband and knows he's partially to blame for the demise of his three marriages. "I could have done a lot better," he admits. 'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits Robyn Brown of 'Sister Wives'. TLC To better work through her current situation, Robyn has been seeing a therapist. She also affirms her continued commitment to Kody amid the hardship. "I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody," she adds. "He's doing his best." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 'Sister Wives' PEOPLE cover. TLC As for Kody, he's hopeful to stay cordial with his exes regardless of the splits. "It's been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame," acknowledges the TLC star. "But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we're bound forever through our kids." For more on Kody Brown, Robyn Brown and Sister Wives, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here. Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.