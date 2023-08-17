Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Life with Kody Has Been 'Hell' at Times amid Splits but 'He's Doing His Best' (Exclusive)

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, Robyn Brown says she feels like her family "failed" by giving up on their polygamous arrangement

By
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Published on August 17, 2023 02:00PM EDT

Robyn Brown is navigating monogamy as best as she can.

The Sister Wives star, 44, is the last of Kody Brown's four wives. Christine Brown was the first to leave the family's polygamous arrangement in 2021, followed by Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

Monogamy was never something Robyn envisioned for herself when she married Kody, 54, in 2010. But as she navigates this new terrain alongside him, she is also dealing with a partner who is trying to process multiple breakups at once.

"No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce," Robyn says in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

"It’s been hell," she continues. "There have been times he’s tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us. I’ve had to work hard not to let him."

TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
From left: Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown of 'Sister Wives'.

TLC

The breakups have been just as tough on Robyn as they have been on Kody. In thinking of the demise of three relationships within 13 months, Robyn says: "I feel like we failed."

"The commitment we made — we were all in this together," she explains. "We screwed it up.”

Kody, 54, who is father to 18 children from his four marriages, also recognizes his failures as a husband and knows he's partially to blame for the demise of his three marriages.

"I could have done a lot better," he admits.

Sister Wives season 11 press art Robyn
Robyn Brown of 'Sister Wives'.

TLC

To better work through her current situation, Robyn has been seeing a therapist. She also affirms her continued commitment to Kody amid the hardship.

"I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody," she adds. "He's doing his best."

Sister Wives PEOPLE cover
'Sister Wives' PEOPLE cover.

TLC

As for Kody, he's hopeful to stay cordial with his exes regardless of the splits.

"It's been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame," acknowledges the TLC star. "But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we're bound forever through our kids."

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

