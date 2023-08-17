Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Life with Kody Has Been 'Hell' at Times amid Splits but 'He's Doing His Best' (Exclusive)

Robyn Brown is navigating monogamy as best as she can.

The Sister Wives star, 44, is the last of Kody Brown's four wives. Christine Brown was the first to leave the family's polygamous arrangement in 2021, followed by Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

Monogamy was never something Robyn envisioned for herself when she married Kody, 54, in 2010. But as she navigates this new terrain alongside him, she is also dealing with a partner who is trying to process multiple breakups at once.

"No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce," Robyn says in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

"It’s been hell," she continues. "There have been times he’s tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us. I’ve had to work hard not to let him."

The breakups have been just as tough on Robyn as they have been on Kody. In thinking of the demise of three relationships within 13 months, Robyn says: "I feel like we failed."

"The commitment we made — we were all in this together," she explains. "We screwed it up.”

Kody, 54, who is father to 18 children from his four marriages, also recognizes his failures as a husband and knows he's partially to blame for the demise of his three marriages.

"I could have done a lot better," he admits.



To better work through her current situation, Robyn has been seeing a therapist. She also affirms her continued commitment to Kody amid the hardship.

"I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody," she adds. "He's doing his best."

As for Kody, he's hopeful to stay cordial with his exes regardless of the splits.

"It's been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame," acknowledges the TLC star. "But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we're bound forever through our kids."



Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.