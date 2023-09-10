Robyn Brown Says Kody Being Left by 3 Women Made Him Look at Her 'Sideways Because I Am a Woman' (Exclusive)

The 'Sister Wives' star told PEOPLE how Kody's splits from Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown caused a "huge upheaval" that brought about trust issues within their relationship

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 11:15PM EDT
Kody and Robyn Sister Wives
Kody Brown, Robyn Brown. Photo:

TLC

Robyn Brown is sharing how becoming Kody Brown’s last remaining wife has affected her. 

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old Sister Wives star revealed how the Brown family patriarch, 54, had been “pushing me away” since Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown left their plural marriage

“It's been hard on our relationship,” she said as part of the family's PEOPLE cover story in August. “It's been really hard on our relationship because I think when you're going through a divorce, you start questioning yourself.”

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), surrounded by wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and wife-to-be Robyn Sullivan, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Bryant Livingston / Â© TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The cast of 'Sister Wives'. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

“For him, he's straight, so he questions the opposite sex. So it's this kind of huge upheaval in the way that you think about yourself and others,” the TLC personality said. 

Robyn confessed that Kody had been self-sabotaging their marriage and “looking at me sideways, because I am a woman” based on the fact that “there's women in his life that he's struggling with.”

“I think he is starting to do better,” she noted. “But it's been a couple of years of this and then picking fights and then just acting like he's ... almost like he's stressed out that I'll leave him too or something.”

kody brown, robyn brown
Kody Brown and Robyn Brown.

Though she constantly reminds him that “I’m not going anywhere. We're sticking this out. We're figuring this out,” Robyn admitted it’s been “really hard to  help him to realize and remember what our relationship is.”

Following the aftermath of her sister wives’ decision to leave their marriage, the reality star claimed, “I don't think anybody should be married while they're going through a divorce.”

“Anybody who's gone through a divorce knows that it brings out the worst in you and sides of somebody that you didn't know existed, type of a thing,” she continued. “I always look at divorce as the opposite of all of the effort and the beauty and the wonder and the happiness of marriage. It's like the opposite of that and it's been very difficult.”

Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
Kody Brown with Christine Brown (left), Janelle Brown (center left), Robyn Brown (center right) and Meri Brown (right). TLC

During Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, the couple separately addressed the overall impact of the ongoing drama, sparked by Christine's departure and Janelle's recent fight with Kody, and how their marriage is potentially at stake.

For Robyn's part, she feared that Kody was having "thoughts" about leaving her, which she said would "absolutely devastate" her.

Kody also acknowledged how hard this period has been for his now-last-remaining wife while speaking to his brother-in-law Nathan.

"It's not just the husband that's being left. Robyn's feeling the ultimate rejection," Kody told the cameras as Robyn said in a separate confessional, "I'm dealing with some depression and some mourning, some loss and grieving. And it's a very difficult heartbreaking situation."

"This is stuff that I should just be keeping to myself," he continued. "I don't want Robyn to see this. I don't want her to know how dark I've gotten."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day Fiance recap
Before the 90 Days: Long-Distance Couples Say Goodbye — with 1 Unrequited 'I Love You' and a Surprise Proposal
90 Dayâs Armando Admits He Is Invested Jasmine and Ginoâs Relationship
90 Day's Armando Admits He Is 'Invested' in Jasmine and Gino's Relationship: 'She's Madly in Love' (Exclusive)
Robyn Kody Sisterwives
'Sister Wives': Robyn Worries Kody Has 'Thoughts' of Leaving Her as Family Drama Makes Him Want to 'Disappear'
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown
Kody Brown Says He Had 'Special Requirements' for Janelle and Christine Before They Joined the Family (Exclusive)
exclusive trailer for Sullivan's Crossing credit CW
Chad Michael Murray Turns on the Charm in 'Virgin River' Team's New CW Show: Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)
Kenny Armando 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Kenny Says It’s Not 'Off the Wall' for Armando to Want to Expand Family Despite Age Gap (Exclusive)
90 Day FiancÃ©âs Kenny and Armando
90 Day: Armando Admits He Is 'Secretly Liking' His and Kenny's Stripper-Filled Night at a Gay Club (Exclusive)
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Why Jill Duggar Dillard Considers Her Family's Church a 'Cult': 'It's Fear-Driven' (Exclusive)
90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David â But Will Her Son Agree?
90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David – But Will Her Son Agree? (Exclusive)
Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah
Lisa Barlow Says It Was 'Kind of a Relief' for Jen Shah Not to Be Part of 'RHOSLC' amid Prison Sentence
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
'Amish Stud' Lifetime Movie Trailer Stars Luke Macfarlane and Kirsten Vangsness as Secret Lovers (Exclusive)
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says She's Still Angry at Brother Josh Duggar: 'Anger Can Be a Good Thing' (Exclusive)
Heidi Klum Trigg Watson AGT America's Got Talent 09 05 23
Heidi Klum Says She Almost Drew Childbirth Instead of Her Wedding During 'AGT' Magic Act (Exclusive)
Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Barry Plath Get Candid About 'Scary' Divorce and 'Transforming' into Their New Lives
Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Barry Plath Discuss 'Scary' Divorce and 'Transforming' Their Lives Post-Split
Sister Wives star Meri Brown
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Remembers Late Dad with Touching Tribute 16 Years After His Death
Welcome to Plathville's Ethan Is Blindsided After Moriah Moves Out During His Trip with Olivia: 'I'm Tired of the Nonsense
'Welcome to Plathville': Ethan Plath Feels 'Caught in the Middle' Between His Siblings and Wife Olivia