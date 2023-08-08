Sister Wives' Meri Brown Visits Her Late Parents' Tombstone: 'Nothing Can Replace Them'

The death of the reality star's mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, was shown in a 2021 episode

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 02:20PM EDT
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Meditates on Feeling 'Worthy' 4 Months After Kody Split: 'Don't Give Up on Yourself'
Photo: Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri Brown has paid her respects to two of the most important people in her life. 

On Monday, the 52-year-old Sister Wives star revealed she visited her parents’ gravesite while traveling to an undisclosed location. 

“Quick pit stop on today's travels,” she wrote alongside a photo of their tombstones. “Miss these two amazing humans. Miss their wisdom, their laughter, their love.”

Meri continued, “Nothing feels [as] lonely some days as when you don't have mom and dad with you. Nothing can replace them. So many sweet memories of them will live on, and hopefully I can share a small spark of their light with the world.”

After a September 2022 episode of Sister Wives featured the death of her mother Bonnie Ahlstrom, Meri spoke candidly about her feelings surrounding her death. 

"This week's episode documented the day my sweet mom passed away last year," Meri wrote alongside a picture of the duo at the time. "I didn't watch the episode this week, but I've seen it, I've talked about it, I've relived it, and I remember that day very clearly and in great detail."

Meri Brown and her mother Bonnie
Meri Brown and her mother Bonnie. Meri Brown/Instagram

She recalled the moment she drove to her mother's place "praying I would get there before it was too late." Unfortunately, her mother died before she arrived, which she called "truly heartbreaking."

"So many of you have reached out and sent messages, and I thank you for that," she told her followers. "Thank you for all your words of kindness and support."

Meri has been open about her close relationships with her family members and has frequently paid tribute to her loved ones.

Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with Snaps from Gwendlynâs Wedding

therealmeribrown/Instagram

Earlier this month, the reality star paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ members of her family in a heartwarming Instagram Reel.

The video clip featured shots from Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in Arizona as the song "Live Your Beautiful Life" by Lights Follow played in the background. 

One of them pictured the TLC personality posing beside her child Leon Brown, 27, whom she shares with her ex Kody Brown. The pair were dressed in their wedding attire as Meri wore a black dress with a matching cardigan and Leon sported a black shirt with a green waistcoat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives returns Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with Snaps from Gwendlynâs Wedding
Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with New Photos from Gwendlyn Brown's Wedding to Beatriz Queiroz
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Says Kody Was 'Pushing Me Out the Door' as He's Accused of Playing Favorites
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown Debuts âSpunkyâ New Hair to âGo Along with New Lifeâ https://www.instagram.com/p/CvGe1h9u-Vl/ Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Debuts ‘Spunky’ New Hairstyle to ‘Go Along with New Life’
Sister Wives star Christine Brown takes new fiancÃÂ© David Woolley and some of her Kids to London
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Visits London on Vacation With Her Kids and New Fiancé
Kody Brown
Kody Brown Surrounded by Ex-Wives — and Christine's New Fiancé — at Daughter Gwendlyn's Wedding
Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Quieroz
Who Is 'Sister Wives' 'Gwendlyn Brown's Wife? All About Beatriz Queiroz
Meri Brown Reunites with Child Leon Brown at Gwendlyn's Wedding: 'Best Part of Today
Meri Brown Reunites with Child Leon Brown at Gwendlyn's Wedding: 'Best Part of Today'
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
Gwendlyn Brown/Kody Brown/Ysabel Brown
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Share Father's Day Tributes to Dad Kody: 'Love You Always'
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Reflects on Past Pregnancy Loss in Emotional Post: 'He'd Be 15 Now'
meri brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Remembers Late Sister in Emotional Tribute: 'So Many Memories Never Created'
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown
Gwendlyn Brown Says Strange Women's Thirst for Her Dad Kody Was a 'Serious Problem'
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
Meri Brown Shares Tribute to Mom Two Years After Death: ‘To Know Her Was to Love Her’
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Tribute to Mom 2 Years After Death: 'To Know Her Was to Love Her'