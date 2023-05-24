Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Inspiring Message About Leaning into 'Fear' After Kody Split

Meri Brown is continuing to remain optimistic about her future after separating from husband Kody Brown.

Meri, 52, shared some words of encouragement with her Instagram followers on Tuesday. In her post, which included a photo of her smiling from ear to ear, she specifically spoke about how one can achieve their dreams despite "fear."

"What is it they say? If your dreams and goals don't scare you, they aren't big enough!" the Sister Wives star captioned the photo, which was taken during her recent trip to London. "So many times we shrink and hide from the thing we want most, because it's big and scary, or seems like too much work, or we're too old or too young, or don't have enough experience, or we're not good enough.”

RELATED: Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split

To Meri, it’s a pattern of irrational beliefs that limit people from reaching their full potential. "Those are all just lies we tell ourselves so we can live in the comfort of mediocrity," she continued. "But mediocrity isn't what's going to make those dreams come true, or help us on our path to hit those big goals."





The reality star then proposed a way to change the course of one's life — and it takes walking toward fear instead of away from it.

"What we really need to do is learn to dance with the fear. Lean in to the feeling and emotion of fear, because it's only when we face it and embrace it that magic happens," she concluded. "Lean in to the dance, learn new steps and swing to the rhythm. Lean in to your moment and live it loud and proud! You got this!"

RELATED: Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Says She Manifested 'Meeting a Bunch of Guys' After Kody Split

Meri is no stranger to sharing moments of inspiration online. She often reposts quotes on her Instagram Story, and shares notes of her own thought process.

After sharing Tuesday's post about pushing past fear, Meri included another inspirational message on her Instagram Story, which featured a quote about the importance of living in your truth.

Meri Brown/Instagram

“You’re gonna hit a point where you’re no longer interested in convincing people that how you feel and who you are is valid," the quote attributed to an Instagram account @notoriousaali read, "and decide that as long as you know your truth and what works for you, that’s all that matters."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The bursts of positivity come months after Meri revealed her marriage to Kody, 54, had ended after 32 years. The pair grew distant years back after Meri’s catfishing scandal, and never fully recovered from it.

Meri and Kody’s remaining relationship dissolved around the same time second wife Janelle Brown separated from the plural marriage. This came nearly a year after third wife Christine Brown walked away from the arrangement, too.

Kody is now only legally married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

RELATED: Sister Wives' Meri Brown Is Focusing on 'Dreams' and 'Passions' After Kody Split: 'Every One of Us Is Worthy'

Recently, Meri opened up about feeling "worthy" in a candid, post-breakup, Instagram post. Her post concluded with the hashtag #WorthyUp.

"The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have. If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different. The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself," she wrote last month. "Don't give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You're worthy of achieving it!"





