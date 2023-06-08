Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Post Saying It's OK to 'Outgrow People' After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown’s latest introspective post is all about growth.

The Sister Wives star, 52, is looking at the ability to change without aid of another person — and the idea of leaving people behind when they simply don’t fit. On her Instagram story, Meri reposted a quote that read, “It’s not your fault when you outgrow people who had the chance to grow with you.”

The post comes months after Meri announced her 32-year marriage to Kody Brown had ended. The reveal came during the Sister Wives: One on One special when Meri admitted Kody had stopped referring to her as his wife.

The pair initially looked at their new life in Arizona as a fresh start — but Kody wasn’t on board with Meri’s attempts to revive their relationship. “Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she said. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

Kody also lost his previous marriages to Christine and Janelle Brown. Christine was first to call it quits in fall 2021, then Janelle announced her separation from the plural marriage patriarch last December during the One on One special.

Ever since her split, Meri has been vocal online about personal growth and self worth. She often shares inspirational posts with the hashtag “Worthy Up” as she shares glimpses into her own, single life.

As for if Kody and Meri will ever reunite, she previously said, "Time will tell, won't it? It's for me to decide. He's decided so now what?"

























