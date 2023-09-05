Sister Wives' Meri Brown Remembers Late Dad with Touching Tribute 16 Years After His Death

The reality star said "the world could’ve used a hell of a lot more of this man" in a sweet Instagram tribute to her dad Bill Barber Jr. on Tuesday

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on September 5, 2023 06:28PM EDT
Sister Wives star Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown. Photo:

Meri Brown/Instgram

Meri Brown is missing her late father, Bill Barber Jr.

In a touching Instagram tribute on Tuesday, Brown remembered her father and the special impact he left on the world.

“16 years gone today. The world could’ve used a hell of a lot more of this man,” the Sister Wives star, 52, wrote on her Instagram Story alongside two photos of Barber Jr.

Meri Brown's Sept. 2023 Instagram tribute to her dad.

Meri Brown/Instagram

Like Brown, her dad had a plural marriage when he was alive.

"My dad took his first plural wife when I was like, 11 years old,” Brown said on a 2021 episode of Sister Wives. “I had a lot of years with other moms and other siblings that weren't just from my mom. So it wasn't out of the ordinary for me.”

Barber Jr. and his five wives gave Brown 25 siblings before Barber Jr. died in 2007. Brown’s mom Bonnie Ahlstrom later died in 2021.

On Instagram in March 2021, Brown talked about how her parents were finally reunited in heaven.

“You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad,” Brown wrote to her mom. “Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do.”

The following year, Brown opened up about her mom in a September 2022 episode of Sister Wives, recalling how she learned her mom was sick.

“I found out that she had been having a heart attack for a few days. It’s not something I’m ready for,” Brown said. “She’s only 76. … I don’t even know how to do this. It just happened so fast. My mom was the most giving person that I ever knew.”

Brown has continued to keep their legacy alive, and in early August, stopped by her parents’ grave to reflect on their impact.

“Miss these two amazing humans. Miss their wisdom, their laughter, their love,” Brown wrote on Instagram Aug. 7. “Nothing feels a lonely some days as when you don't have mom and dad with you. Nothing can replace them. So many sweet memories of them will live on, and hopefully I can share a small spark of their light with the world.”

Besides honoring her parents, Brown has been using social media to share inspirational messages following her split from husband Kody after 32 years of marriage in December.

While she believes jealousy affected the plural marriage, Brown previously told PEOPLE "life is good" moving forward.

"I'm successful in business. I've got another really exciting projects coming along. I've got good people surrounding me. I've got an awesome support system. Things are good," she said.

