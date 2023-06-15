Meri Brown Reflects on Forging a 'New Path' After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown is navigating life on her own terms.

The Sister Wives star, 52, opened up about how a recent road trip inspired her to take the reins after a challenging few years that included her separation from husband Kody Brown.

The reality star shared in a TikTok video on Wednesday that she began to think about “what happens when you get lost or you take a wrong turn and you need to figure out where you're supposed to be going, you stop and you turn around, right?”

She shared that using a GPS navigation system is designed to be helpful but can actually make the experience “more chaotic and stressful.” She explained, “So I'm thinking about this compared to my life and the times that I've paused and stopped to redirect over the past couple of years because as I've been noticing myself in a place that may not be the best route for me.”

“I've had to really just stop and think about where I want to be,” added Meri. “And in order to figure that out and process that I really need to take a break from all the extra activities. For me, it's been about pausing, really getting in touch with myself and figuring out who I am. What I want, what I need and really what my ultimate destination is.”

She called the experience “super exciting” and concluded the post with some advice for her followers, sharing, “So if you're in that place that you need to take a break and figure things out for yourself. That's okay. Do it. Worthy up, my friend, you got this.”

In the caption of the post, she summed up the message: "When you're lost, or the road of life has taken you down an unknown road, just stop!”

“Stop so you can redirect. Stop so you can make a new plan. Just pause for a moment to reset your inner GPS and get going on your new path to your amazing new destination! #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday,” she continued.

Wednesday’s post was the latest in a series of inspirational messages Meri has shared after she revealed her marriage to Kody, 54, had ended after 32 years. The pair grew distant years back after Meri’s catfishing scandal and never fully recovered from it.



Meri and Kody’s relationship dissolved around the same time second wife Janelle Brown separated from the plural marriage. This came nearly a year after third wife Christine Brown walked away from the arrangement, too. Kody is now only legally married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Recently, Meri opened up about feeling "worthy" in a candid, post-breakup, Instagram post. Her post concluded with the same hashtag, #WorthyUp.

"The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have. If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different. The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself," she wrote last month. "Don't give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You're worthy of achieving it!"

