Sister Wives' Meri Brown on 'Letting Go' amid Facing 'Season of Change' After Split: 'This Is My Evolution'

Meri Brown is opening up about her healing journey.

In the months since her split from her husband of 32 years, Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star, 52, has been undergoing what she called “a season of change.”

In a lengthy update shared on her Instagram Sunday, she reflected on the last year of her life, noting how it has been “a time to look inward, decide what is me now, what is not anymore.”

Alongside her smiling selfie, Meri revealed she was “letting go” of the past, and instead focusing on what comes next.

“It's a time to create the updated version of me, and in doing that I'm not afraid to retreat into myself at times while I learn, create, and become, all the new parts of me,” she wrote.

For Meri, this period of growth has been “a time to part ways with all the 'stuff' holding me back, holding me down, and what is holding on to me, that stuff doesn’t serve me anymore."

“A time to shed resentment, pain, hurt, even those same emotions of others that I've been carrying, that are not mine to carry,” she wrote, adding, “THIS is my evolution.”



Of her split with Kody, 54 — which came after his separation from Christine Brown in 2021, and was announced in tandem with his split from his third wife, Janelle Brown, in a shocking season finale last year — Meri has been open about her realizations about their relationship.

In June, she shared a video on TikTok advising followers to trust their gut as she reflected on her own lack of trust in herself. “We don't trust ourselves as much as we should,” she said.

She admitted that she was working on “having the courage to be true and authentic to myself, to be able to do and say the things that I know that I need to do because ultimately, when you trust yourself and you act on that trust, it's going to give you more power in the long run.”

Meri and Kody Brown. TLC (2)

Last month, the Sister Wives star told her followers on Instagram that she is now “living my best and fullest life with intention and purpose.” She added that she is focused on “being present, and being grateful for every single life experience that has made me who I am.”

Despite the progress she’d made, she again acknowledged that the last year has been difficult for her.

“There may be moments that cause me to pause, reflect, and pivot,” she wrote. “The past year has been that for me. But I've recently been feeling a shift as I move forward through it all and toward something.... different.”

Following her split from Kody, and that of his third wife, Janelle, the father of 18 is now legally married to just one woman: Robyn Brown.

At the time of the separation news, Christine expressed her doubt about Kody and Robyn’s future.

"I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," she said during the season 17 Sister Wives: One on One special. "And I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right? It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily."

She added: "I don't see them looking for another wife after this."

After separating from Kody in November 2021, Christine went on to date David Woolley, with whom she is now engaged.

