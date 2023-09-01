'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Says 'Happiness Feels Good' After Kody Brown Split

"Bring on the joy, bring on the fun, bring on the success!" the reality star wrote on Instagram Friday

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on September 1, 2023 05:44PM EDT
Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown. Photo:

Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri Brown has found happiness after heartbreak.

After revealing in December that her marriage to Sister WivesKody Brown ended, Meri, 52, posted a slideshow on Instagram Friday inviting positivity into her life

“Bring on the joy, bring on the fun, bring on the success! Happiness feels good!” she captioned the post, adding “#WorthyUp” and “#GreatnessBeginsToday.”

Meri told PEOPLE last month that “life is good” for her today.

“I'm successful in business. I've got another really exciting projects coming along. I've got good people surrounding me. I've got an awesome support system,” she said. “Things are good.”

The TLC star admitted that jealous played a role in the dissolution of her marriage to Kody, 54.

“Anytime that you expand your family, there's going to be a shift,” Meri said. “You've got just the logistical things, but then you've also got the emotional things. I'm human. I'm going to get jealous. He's human. He is going to not know how to deal with a woman's jealousy.”

Meri believes that she and Kody didn’t possess the maturity to handle a plural marriage when it first started.

“When you're 20, 21, 25, 30, whatever, when this is happening, you're not grown up enough,” she said. “You think you are, but you're really not grown up enough sometimes. Or maybe it's more not that you're grown up enough, but more that you just don't have the tools in your tool belt to know how to deal with some of these issues.”

Meri has been open on social media throughout the year about navigating life after her 32-year marriage ended.  

“It's a time to create the updated version of me, and in doing that I'm not afraid to retreat into myself at times while I learn, create, and become, all the new parts of me,” she wrote on Instagram in August.

'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown.

Meri Brown/Instagram

Earlier in the summer, Meri told her TikTok followers she’d been working on “having the courage to be true and authentic to myself, to be able to do and say the things that I know that I need to do because ultimately, when you trust yourself and you act on that trust, it's going to give you more power in the long run.”

Meri and Kody’s marriage never fully bounded back following her catfishing scandal and ended around the same time Janelle Brown also called things off with Kody. Christine Brown announced her separation from Kody in November 2021; Robyn Brown is currently Kody’s only wife.

Despite many of the Sister Wives going their separate ways, Meri told PEOPLE she’s maintained a connection with them.

“I'm really, really, really glad of the connections that I still have within the family,” she said, “and I'm glad for the people who do have connections with each other.” 

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

