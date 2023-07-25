Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Debuts ‘Spunky’ New Hairstyle to ‘Go Along with New Life’

The TLC star, 52, sported a red highlighted bob in a new selfie on Instagram

Published on July 25, 2023 01:24PM EDT
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown Debuts âSpunkyâ New Hair to âGo Along with New Lifeâ https://www.instagram.com/p/CvGe1h9u-Vl/ Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram
Photo:

Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri Brown is a new woman!

The Sister Wives star, 52, revealed her “spunky” hair transformation as she flaunted a streaky red bob in an Instagram selfie on Monday.

“Spunky definition: Courageous and determined. Fiesty definition: Lively, determined and courageous,” Meri captioned the photo. “Just added a little red to match the definition. I definitely don't hate it.” 

“New hair to go along with new life,” the TLC star added.

In the snap, Meri was seen modeling an angular bob haircut with red highlights and a side part. She complemented her new hairstyle with smokey eyeshadow and a nude lip.

Last week, the reality star was seen flaunting her new red bob again in a photo taken with her son Leon Brown on Instagram. The pair reunited for a snap as they attended Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in Arizona. 

"Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains," Meri, who shares Leon with ex-husband Kody Brown, captioned the Instagram post.

Meri Brown
Brown has ditched her signature wavy look. Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri’s new look marks a new chapter in her life, after splitting from husband Kody, 53, after 32 years of marriage in December 2022. Meri formally announced their split in January 2023 in an Instagram post. 

Earlier this month, Meri opened up about how she is embracing a season of change in her life.

In an Instagram post, Meri reflected on how she is focused on living in the present after a challenging few years that included her separation. “Fun in the California sunshine? Yes please!!” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself smiling under some palm trees. “Living, laughing, doing, and being.”

Meri told her followers that she is now “living my best and fullest life with intention and purpose.”  She added that she is focused on “being present, and being grateful for every single life experience that has made me who I am.”

The TLC star is now ready to stand on her own feet, sharing, “This is me. This is how I choose to live and be. Situations and experiences may cause my life plans to shift. People may come and go.”

