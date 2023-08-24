Former 'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Secretly Marries Audrey Kriss at a Colorado Courthouse: Report

Leon Brown is married!

Brown, who is the only child of Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown tied the knot with Audrey Kriss on Oct. 29, 2022 at a courthouse in Colorado according to In Touch, who obtained a copy of the marriage certificate, per the outlet.

The pair got engaged in Jan. 2019 at the Women's March in Washington, D.C.

“We had just started dating when we came for the first time two years ago and it was such a special time for us that I wanted to propose there,” Brown, 28, told PEOPLE at the time.

Leon Brown/Instagram

The couple first met while attending Westminster College. “I had a huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating,” Brown said, adding that they quickly knew Kriss was “the one”

“I can’t exactly pinpoint, but it was pretty early on,” they said. “There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life."

In 2022, Brown announced they are transgender.

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s--- figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," they wrote on Instagram. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s--- figured out, to let you know that i am trans."

"My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them," they added.

Leon Brown/Instagram

Leon continued, reflecting on the first time they knew they weren't a girl: "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive."

"So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," Leon explained.

"Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process," they continued. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Leon also noted that they are "sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries."

"If you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me," they concluded. "My name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way."

Meri Brown, 52, expressed her support by sharing the announcement in her Instagram Story, captioned, "You are my sunshine."