Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Thinks 'Every Day' About How He Could Have Saved His Marriages (Exclusive)

After splitting up with Christine, Janelle and Meri, Kody tells PEOPLE, "I could have done a lot better"

By
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 09:00AM EDT

Sister WivesKody Brown feels like he could’ve done more to work on his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

“The process of this entire experience has a total rollercoaster ride,” Kody, 54, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “The rollercoaster was fun for a long time, even though it was challenging. We had a lot of challenges. It's just moved to a place where there's been a lot of heartbreak.”

In January, Meri, 52, confirmed her split from Kody after 32 years of marriage. Janelle, 54, confirmed in December that she and Kody parted ways, and Christine, 51, left the marriage in November 2021. Now only Kody’s marriage to Robyn Brown remains.

“I could have done a lot better,” Kody admits. “Every day I think about a place where if I would've managed things differently, if I would've said something differently, we might have moved forward in a different way. It's hard to say that because you get in a place where you feel like, ‘Is my life still headed the direction that it's supposed to?’”

Sister Wives season 11 press art Kody
Kody Brown.

TLC

Kody claims things fell apart when the “trust started to erode in the family.”

“We didn't find ourselves working together the same way,” the TLC star says. “I felt like I became cynical about the future and I just couldn't see it. It's very complicated and nuanced relationships and there's so many different angles with the different people of these iterations, It was challenging and it was sad. The unraveling of our family was just me in that leadership position stopped seeing the optimistic future.”

He calls Christine leaving “a wake-up call” that left him feeling angry. “I wasn't managing it right,” he says. “I was saying to Janelle, ‘We got to have a better relationship. We got to dig into this.’ But I wasn't feeling compassionate and loving and stuff like that.”

Sister Wives PEOPLE cover

TLC

Not long after that, his marriages with Janelle and Meri fell apart, too. Kody says he decided to come to terms with the breakups and chose to “deal with it” and “move on.”

“Every day you just forgive,” he continues. “Forgive yourself. Forgive others. Because we're not going back to where we were. I have to accept that. I want to get to a place where I'm accepting that with a heart full of grace and love moving forward in my life. We're all moving forward. We're all seeking happiness, and we will all find it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And it appears they've done just that. Earlier this year, Christine got engaged to David Woolley. Janelle tells PEOPLE she loves “seeing our children grow,” and for Meri, “life is good,” she says.

“What will move us forward will be the grace, the love and the forgiveness,” Kody says. “The same grace and love that we were giving each other 10 years ago as we're going through this very difficult process. You have to express understanding and hope that at the end of an era for us as a family, we still have hope of a friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we're bound forever through our kids.”

TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
'Sister Wives' cast.

TLC

The Browns have a combined 18 kids, ranging in ages 7 to 29.

Today, Kody says he’s been able to form friendships with some of his exes.

“Meri and I've gone through this cycle and we're at this place of friendship now,” he reveals. “I'm hoping I get there with Janelle and Christine, but I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle.”

Kody does feel like he’s been able to start rebuilding his life in the wake of the three breakups.

“I feel like I've hit the bottom in a deep, deep swimming pool and I've pushed off the bottom and I'm headed to the surface,” Kody says. “That's the optimism of today. Hoping that we move forward with a lot of forgiveness and finding that place where love and grace prevail again. I feel like my confidence is coming back.”

For more on Sister Wives, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Sister Wives season 18 premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises Daughter Coco and Son Etienne for Averting Nepobaby Status: 'They're Doing It Themselves' (Exclusive)
Khadijah Haqq Announces Split from Former NFL Player Bobby McCray After 13 Years of Marriage
Khadijah Haqq Announces Split from Former NFL Player Bobby McCray After 13 Years of Marriage
Laverne-Cox-OLT082823
Laverne Cox on Dreamy Hamptons Staycation with Boyfriend: 'Any Time I'm with My Guy It's Magical' (Exclusive)
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
How Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Be Involved in Family's New Show: 'They're Looking Forward to It' (Exclusive)
The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Creator Jenny Han Dishes On Book-to-TV Changes in Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)
Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
'Jersey Shore': Sammi 'Sweetheart' Says She's Hit a 'Midlife Crisis' in Chat About Stars' 11 Kids (Exclusive)
Renee Rapp attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Reneé Rapp Says She 'Definitely' Has 'Feelings' About 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Departure (Exclusive)
Renee Rapp attends the reception for the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Reneé Rapp Says Debut Album 'Snow Angel' Represents a 'Really Mature Version of Myself' (Exclusive)
Christine and Janelle Brown shot in Salt Lake City Utah on July 19, 2023
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals When She Knew Marriage to Kody Was Done: 'This Burden Came Off Me' (Exclusive)
90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls
90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls (Exclusive)
90 Day's Cleo and Christian
90 Day's Cleo and Christian Learn They Might Be Doomed to Become 'Enemies' in 'Spooky' Reading (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Hoda Kotb Praises How 'Unabashedly Herself' Jenna Bush Hager Is: 'People Spend Their Whole Lives Trying' (Exclusive)
laura george and jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the ‘Absolute Best Blessing’ from Her Parents During Her Teen Years (Exclusive)
John Belushi, Jane Curtin during Weekend Update on April 8, 1978
Jane Curtin Reflects on Early 'SNL' Days and John Belushi's Troubles: 'He Was an Addict' (Exclusive)
Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown Sister Wives - 2010
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Opens Up About Jealousy in Polygamy: 'I Thought I Was a Bad Person' (Exclusive)
Danielle's Birthday Brings Highs and Lows, from a Kid-Planned Spa Day to Discord with Adam.
'OutDaughtered': Danielle's Birthday Brings Highs and Lows, from a Kid-Planned Spa Day to Discord with Adam