Sister Wives' Kody Keeps Stewing over Christine, Vowing He 'Never' Wants to See Her and Will Keep 'Hating'

Kody Brown struggled for quite some time to navigate divorced life with ex-wife Christine Brown.

In Sunday's Sister Wives' season 18 premiere — which was filmed before two of Kody's three remaining marriages also imploded — the Brown family patriarch opened up about where the former spiritual spouses stood with each another.

"Christine moved me out of her house a year ago. And she said we were divorced," Kody, 54, recalled in a confessional interview. "And basically, that's been months now."

Upon noting how he had "infrequent interactions" with first wife Meri Brown and how "strained" everything had become with second wife Janelle Brown, Kody — whose only solid relationship is with fourth wife Robyn Brown — added that "the family's not talking."

Later in the episode, Kody and Christine met up for lunch to talk about their youngest daughter Truely and their plans for navigating the holidays post-split.

While Christine wanted an "amiable" divorce where they could communicate well with one another, Kody wasn't quite ready for it.

"I don't really know how I feel about meeting for lunch," Kody admitted. "I'm not feeling like I am in a great place."

Kody also expressed that he still felt "betrayed" by Christine. "I kind of feel like in my heart, I just never want to see her again," he acknowledged. "And I want to spend some time hating her."

TLC

The former couple's conversation flowed smoothly at first, but things quickly shifted when they began discussing COVID safety — a major point of contention in the family.

To Kody's irritation, Christine even laughed when they discussed his own brush with the illness.

"Oh, I'm not laughing. I'm not laughing here. I haven't been laughing with her leaving. I've never been laughing about this thing," he said in a confessional. "She asked me to stop staying at her place, I wasn't laughing then. She moved my stuff into the garage, I wasn't laughing then. She left with Truely and she left early, I wasn't laughing then. I've never been laughing about this."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

