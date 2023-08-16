Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says There's 'No Reason' to Marry Again After He 'Hit the Bottom' (Exclusive)

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, the 'Sister Wives' cast opens up about how "idyllic" plural marriage seemed ahead of the fallout

By
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Published on August 16, 2023 02:00PM EDT

Kody Brown once dreamed of living harmoniously as a married polygamous man, but that dream came crashing down very suddenly in the last two years after he spent decades growing his family.

The Sister Wives star, 54, was once "spiritually married" to four women: Christine BrownJanelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown. Today, 44-year-old Robyn is his only wife left standing after his three other wives left him in a span of 14 months.

Now finding himself unexpectedly monogamous, Kody's vision for his future has shifted.

"The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that," Kody says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "I feel like I've hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I've pushed off and am headed to the surface."

TLC SISTER WIVES CAST

TLC

Going into plural marriage, Kody and his four wives envisioned it as a blissful experience. But they were met with turmoil at practically every step, from jealousy between the wives to children feeling neglected to the legal repercussions that polyamorous marriages face.

"I went in with these ideas about how idyllic plural marriage was going to be — but it was really hard," admits Janelle, 54. "Meri and I clashed on everything. Kody and I were amazing when it was just us, but the family dynamic was really tough."

Sister Wives PEOPLE cover

TLC

As Kody's three ex-wives move forward, they are all trying to keep a positive outlook. Meri, 52, says her future is about "keeping the doors open and saying yes." Janelle doesn't "have any regrets," noting that the "experience is what gave us the life that we have now."

"I would do it all again," she adds.

"Just because I left, it doesn't mean we failed," says Christine, 51. "It [only] means there's change."

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

