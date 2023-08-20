Sister Wives' Kody Reflects on 'Dysfunctional' First '20 Years' of Family as His World Crashes Down

Sister Wives' Brown family has experienced its fair share of problems over the years, making the drama that unfolded in the wake of Christine Brown's exit only intensify the ongoing strife — and that tension has been on everyone's minds.

In Sunday's season 18 premiere — which was filmed before Kody Brown found himself unexpectedly monogamous after splitting with three of his four wives in 14 months — the TLC patriarch opened up about where things stood ahead of the 2022 holidays

"The state of the family is strained. I mean, it almost feels like the Civil War. I don't even know how to describe it," Kody, 54, said in a confessional interview.

Kody delved into the evolving dynamics with his four wives. After noting it had been "months" since third wife Christine, 51, divorced him, Kody said he'd had "infrequent interactions" with first wife Meri Brown, 52. Things with second wife Janelle Brown, 54, were also "pretty strained" and he couldn't "figure this out" because of how "upset" he was.

"The family's not talking," he admitted.

Further explaining the divide, Kody said that "Christine chose to leave" and that Janelle was "choosing [Christine] as somebody she wants to be close to rather than Meri or Robyn — or even me."

Conversations about the current state of the family weren't limited to Kody in Sunday's premiere. Janelle addressed her own ongoing problems with Kody, saying she believes getting her RV home put "even more strain" on their relationship.

"I thought we'd have this grand adventure. I didn't anticipate it would be so hard," she shared in a confessional. "When it wasn't all easy and it wasn't comfortable and it was hard, I think Kody really got disillusioned very fast. And it was really easy to blame me for this."

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Janelle continued the family tension chatter when Christine paid her a visit at her apartment in Flagstaff, Arizona. During their chat, Janelle said she didn't plan to spend time with the larger family during the holidays due to Kody's estrangement from her sons. (The former couple's son previously disagreed over their differing approaches to COVID-19 safety and Kody's overall neglect.)

"Kody's still feeling like the boys need to have a conversation with him or whatever. So, we're separate," Janelle told Christine while her youngest daughter Savanah, 18, was present. "Kody feels like they owe him a big apology and some conversation and stuff for being disrespectful."

Janelle said she was "worried just because Kody's in such a place where he just is like, 'I'm tired of doing all the work to hold the family together.'" But from Janelle's perspective, she said, "I feel like as a husband in a plural family, that's kind of your responsibility."

Robyn, 44, and Meri also discussed the uneasy family situation during a meet-up. Robyn questioned whether the strong family unit she entered into was ever "real" because of how things have imploded since the pandemic. Robyn continued the thought in a confessional, admitting she'd been "struggling with depression over it."

From Meri's perspective, even though the issues had "been amplified" by COVID, they were always just beneath the surface. "When Robyn came into the family, we were not a perfect family, but we were a really good family," Meri shared in a confessional.

"I think people are looking back and trying to pick it apart. And if she saw that we were perfect, then we're all really good actors or she has blinders on. I don't know," Meri added. "And I'm not saying that to be rude. We were not perfect, but we were good."

The bitterness between Kody and Christine, in particular, led Robyn to question the "reality" she once knew. Robyn saw the Browns "operating as one family." However, Kody, Janelle and Christine shared their own takes on the situation in confessionals.

"The first 20 years of our family was pretty dysfunctional," Kody acknowledged. "And I think because we wanted to be functional, we had a very different attitude about it. We were trying so hard that we believed that we were functional — but we weren't."

Janelle noted that there was a "shakeup" once Robyn entered the family and things seemingly never "settled again." And while Christine wasn't "accusing" Robyn, she did say the once inclusive family unit "became very, very separate" from the time she entered the picture.

"This thing that I thought we can figure out, you know, this kind of end goal, just got taken away," Robyn then told Meri, referencing Christine's departure. She also noted later that the women needed to help "pick up the baton" for Kody as he struggled with his family's deterioration.



TLC

Toward the end of the episode, Christine met up with Kody for lunch to discuss what to do with their kids during the holidays. And while Christine entered the setting wanting to have an "amiable" divorce, Kody said he still felt "betrayed" by Christine.

"I kind of feel like in my heart, I just never want to see her again," he told the cameras. "And I want to spend some time hating her.”

Though Kody and Christine's conversation was relatively diplomatic at first, things took a turn for the worse when they started discussing COVID safety and Kody's own brush with the illness, which Christine laughed about.

"Oh, I'm not laughing. I'm not laughing here. I haven't been laughing with her leaving. I've never been laughing about this thing," he said in a confessional. "She asked me to stop staying at her place, I wasn't laughing then. She moved my stuff into the garage, I wasn't laughing then. She left with [our daughter] Truely and she left early, I wasn't laughing then. I've never been laughing about this."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.