Sister Wives' Kody Brown Calls Himself a 'Devil' as Sole Remaining Wife Robyn Sobs over Broken Family

Being married to four women comes with its complications.

Kody Brown revealed in the Sister Wives: One on One special last year that he separated from wife Janelle Brown after having already split from Christine Brown in 2021. His breakup with first wife Meri Brown was then confirmed in January. And now, in the teaser for the upcoming season of Sister Wives, it appears his relationship woes have only worsened.

“I’m in this bad place with Janelle, Christine’s gone, don’t even know what to do with Meri,” Kody, 54, says.

TLC

Meri wants to fight for their relationship, even though they have previously described their bond as more of a platonic one than a romantic situation. “I don’t want you to think that I’m walking away because, sorry, I still have hope,” Meri, 52, tells Kody.

Meanwhile, Robyn Brown — who is now Kody's sole wife — has abandoned all hope. “I want to sit on a porch with my sister wives, with our kids and our grandkids,” the 44-year-old cries in the teaser.



Robyn in 'Sister Wives'. TLC

Kody felt ready to give up, too. “I worked so hard to do what was right and when you lost that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now,” he says.

The teaser wraps with Kody getting into an explosive fight with Janelle, 54.

“Shut your f---ing mouth and let me talk to you for a minute,” she says to Kody. “You stay and talk!"

'Sister Wives' season 18 key art. TLC

But Kody doesn’t want to stay and talk. “I’m done listening to you,” Kody declares before slamming the door and walking out.

After being the first wife to leave the polygamous arrangement, Christine later revealed that she ultimately left Kody after he declined to accompany their daughter Ysabel, now 20, to a major surgery to correct her scoliosis in September 2020. The surgery took place out of state in New Jersey, and Kody told Christine he didn’t want to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect," Christine told PEOPLE in August. "I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it."



Christine said she needed “more communication” and “more trust” from Kody during their relationship. Kody not coming to the surgery served as “a good wake-up call” to her.

“In the end I would've preferred to have him there, of course, because it's what Ysabel needed,” Christine added. “But I didn't need him anymore."

Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley. Christine Brown/instagram

Christine has since gotten engaged to David Woolley. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told PEOPLE after David proposed in April. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."



Janelle, meanwhile, said on Sister Wives: One on One that she “didn't care anymore" about her relationship with Kody, hence why she ended it.

“I'm happy, really happy," Janelle told host Sukanya Krishnan. "I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent.”

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

