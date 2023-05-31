'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown and Kody Brown Reunite for First Time at Daughter Savanah's Graduation

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown both attended daughter Savanah's high school graduation on Saturday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 12:50 PM
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown Reunite for First Time at Daughter Savannah's Graduation
Kody Brown, Janelle Brown at Savanah's graduation. Photo:

Instagram/janellebrown117

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown were both in attendance for a very important milestone in their daughter's life.

The Sister Wives star, 54, shared photos on Saturday from daughter Savanah's high school graduation. In one photo, the 18-year-old poses with her mom and siblings. In a second photo, she takes a selfie with her dad, 54.

"Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up ❤️. Such a beautiful day. There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past - but all is well," Janelle wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings."

Sharing photos from that event later in the weekend, Janelle was surrounded by her other kids — Gabe, 21, Garrison, 24, Madison, 27, and Logan, 29.

"Once again - almost all my kids - missing Hunter and his girlfriend Audrey. But I’ll take any time with whatever kids I can gather 😍😍😍," she wrote.

Janelle announced her separation from Kody in December 2022.

Related Articles
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Shares Sweet Photos with All Four of His Kids Over Memorial Day Weekend
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Caring for Baby Sister Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Baby Sister Esti
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday: 'So Thankful'
Rebecca Romijn memorial day family photo
Rebecca Romijn and Husband Jerry O'Connell Pose with Twin Daughters in Memorial Day Family Photo
Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade
Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade: 'Proud'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in NSYNC T-Shirt
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in *NSYNC T-Shirt: ‘Giving Me Life’
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Cried for 2 Days’ After 10 Days Away from Her Kids While on Tour with Travis Barker
Ail Astin with dad Sean Astin and friends from Harvard!
Sean Astin and His Daughter Talk Her Future Aspirations After Harvard Masters Graduation (Exclusive)
Robert Irwin Feeds Alligator
Robert Irwin Feeds Alligator as Sister Bindi's Daughter Grace Looks on: Watch
Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr
Jon Favreau Reveals Robert Downey Jr. Was in Talks for Another Marvel Character Before Iron Man
Hendrix Hart, Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart attend the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch
Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter Heaven’s High School Graduation: ‘Dream Big’
tdy_pop_guth_chip_joanna_171017_1920x1080-today-vid-canonical-featured-desktop2x.jpg
Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her and Husband Chip's Son Drake's High School Graduation: 'So Proud'
Erin Napier showcases her 2 daughters
Erin Napier Says Daughters Helen and Mae Are 'Becoming a Team': 'Fascinating to Watch'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video of Her Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda: ‘Sweetest Little Girl’
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
Kim Kardashian Shares the Heartfelt Gift She Gives to Each of Her Kids on Their Birthdays: ‘They’ll Appreciate This’