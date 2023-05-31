'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown and Kody Brown Reunite for First Time at Daughter Savanah's Graduation

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown were both in attendance for a very important milestone in their daughter's life.

The Sister Wives star, 54, shared photos on Saturday from daughter Savanah's high school graduation. In one photo, the 18-year-old poses with her mom and siblings. In a second photo, she takes a selfie with her dad, 54.

"Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up ❤️. Such a beautiful day. There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past - but all is well," Janelle wrote.



"Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings."

Sharing photos from that event later in the weekend, Janelle was surrounded by her other kids — Gabe, 21, Garrison, 24, Madison, 27, and Logan, 29.

"Once again - almost all my kids - missing Hunter and his girlfriend Audrey. But I’ll take any time with whatever kids I can gather 😍😍😍," she wrote.

Janelle announced her separation from Kody in December 2022.

