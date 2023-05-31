Celebrity Parents 'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown and Kody Brown Reunite for First Time at Daughter Savanah's Graduation Janelle Brown and Kody Brown both attended daughter Savanah's high school graduation on Saturday By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 12:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Kody Brown, Janelle Brown at Savanah's graduation. Photo: Instagram/janellebrown117 Janelle Brown and Kody Brown were both in attendance for a very important milestone in their daughter's life. The Sister Wives star, 54, shared photos on Saturday from daughter Savanah's high school graduation. In one photo, the 18-year-old poses with her mom and siblings. In a second photo, she takes a selfie with her dad, 54. "Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up ❤️. Such a beautiful day. There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past - but all is well," Janelle wrote. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Meets Janelle's Granddaughter Josephine: 'My New Grand Babie' "Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings." Sharing photos from that event later in the weekend, Janelle was surrounded by her other kids — Gabe, 21, Garrison, 24, Madison, 27, and Logan, 29. "Once again - almost all my kids - missing Hunter and his girlfriend Audrey. But I’ll take any time with whatever kids I can gather 😍😍😍," she wrote. Janelle announced her separation from Kody in December 2022.