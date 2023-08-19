Entertainment TV Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals When She Knew Marriage to Kody Was Done: 'This Burden Came Off Me' (Exclusive) Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE for this week's cover story, Janelle recalls how "the family had this different identity" after Christine left in 2021 By Emily Strohm Emily Strohm Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine. People Editorial Guidelines and Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 19, 2023 10:00AM EDT Janelle Brown is reflecting on the moments leading up to her separation from Kody Brown. The former couple — who wed in 1993, making her Kody's second wife — had been in a rocky place for a while. But as third wife Christine Brown departed the plural marriage in 2021 and rocked the Brown family, it led Janelle to reexamine her own relationship with the 54-year-old Sister Wives patriarch. "It was heartbreaking for me because all of a sudden, the family had this different identity," says Janelle, 54, in this week's issue of PEOPLE, now on newsstands. "But I still felt like I should be loyal out of obligation." Janelle adds: "If [Christine] hadn't left, I might've stayed." TLC's Sister Wives Reflect on the 'Domino Effect' That Toppled 3 of Kody's 4 Marriages in 14 Months (Exclusive) Koury Angelo As for what actually pushed her further toward separation, Janelle reveals the now-exes had a blowout argument in December 2021. "This burden came off me, and I thought, 'Wow. Okay, it's over,'" she recalls. Janelle and Kody's breakup preceded his split from first wife Meri Brown. The pair had been together for more than three decades before confirming the end of their union in January. For Meri's part, the decision to terminate the marriage came after she had "raw and honest" discussions with Kody. TLC "A lot goes into the decision to terminate a 33-year marriage," Meri, 52, says. "I do wish we had some conversations earlier. But I can’t live my life with regret." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. As the family continues forward after the marital fallouts, Meri is focusing on "keeping the doors open and saying yes." Janelle also has a positive outlook on the situation, recognizing all the good that came from the ups and the downs over the years. "I don't have any regrets," the reality star adds. "The experience is what gave us the life that we have now. I would do it all again." TLC For more on Sister Wives, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here. Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.