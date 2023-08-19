Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals When She Knew Marriage to Kody Was Done: 'This Burden Came Off Me' (Exclusive)

Janelle Brown is reflecting on the moments leading up to her separation from Kody Brown.

The former couple — who wed in 1993, making her Kody's second wife — had been in a rocky place for a while. But as third wife Christine Brown departed the plural marriage in 2021 and rocked the Brown family, it led Janelle to reexamine her own relationship with the 54-year-old Sister Wives patriarch.

"It was heartbreaking for me because all of a sudden, the family had this different identity," says Janelle, 54, in this week's issue of PEOPLE, now on newsstands. "But I still felt like I should be loyal out of obligation."

Janelle adds: "If [Christine] hadn't left, I might've stayed."

As for what actually pushed her further toward separation, Janelle reveals the now-exes had a blowout argument in December 2021. "This burden came off me, and I thought, 'Wow. Okay, it's over,'" she recalls.

Janelle and Kody's breakup preceded his split from first wife Meri Brown. The pair had been together for more than three decades before confirming the end of their union in January.

For Meri's part, the decision to terminate the marriage came after she had "raw and honest" discussions with Kody.

"A lot goes into the decision to terminate a 33-year marriage," Meri, 52, says. "I do wish we had some conversations earlier. But I can’t live my life with regret."

As the family continues forward after the marital fallouts, Meri is focusing on "keeping the doors open and saying yes." Janelle also has a positive outlook on the situation, recognizing all the good that came from the ups and the downs over the years.

"I don't have any regrets," the reality star adds. "The experience is what gave us the life that we have now. I would do it all again."

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



