Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals When She Knew Marriage to Kody Was Done: 'This Burden Came Off Me' (Exclusive)

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE for this week's cover story, Janelle recalls how "the family had this different identity" after Christine left in 2021

By
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Janelle Brown is reflecting on the moments leading up to her separation from Kody Brown.

The former couple — who wed in 1993, making her Kody's second wife — had been in a rocky place for a while. But as third wife Christine Brown departed the plural marriage in 2021 and rocked the Brown family, it led Janelle to reexamine her own relationship with the 54-year-old Sister Wives patriarch.

"It was heartbreaking for me because all of a sudden, the family had this different identity," says Janelle, 54, in this week's issue of PEOPLE, now on newsstands. "But I still felt like I should be loyal out of obligation."

Janelle adds: "If [Christine] hadn't left, I might've stayed."

Christine and Janelle Brown shot in Salt Lake City Utah on July 19, 2023

Koury Angelo

As for what actually pushed her further toward separation, Janelle reveals the now-exes had a blowout argument in December 2021. "This burden came off me, and I thought, 'Wow. Okay, it's over,'" she recalls.

Janelle and Kody's breakup preceded his split from first wife Meri Brown. The pair had been together for more than three decades before confirming the end of their union in January.

For Meri's part, the decision to terminate the marriage came after she had "raw and honest" discussions with Kody.

Janelle is in Flagstaff, AZ, on Sister Wives.

TLC

"A lot goes into the decision to terminate a 33-year marriage," Meri, 52, says. "I do wish we had some conversations earlier. But I can’t live my life with regret."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

As the family continues forward after the marital fallouts, Meri is focusing on "keeping the doors open and saying yes." Janelle also has a positive outlook on the situation, recognizing all the good that came from the ups and the downs over the years.

"I don't have any regrets," the reality star adds. "The experience is what gave us the life that we have now. I would do it all again."

Sister Wives PEOPLE cover

TLC

For more on Sister Wives, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.


Related Articles
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises Daughter Coco and Son Etienne for Averting Nepobaby Status: 'They're Doing It Themselves' (Exclusive)
Khadijah Haqq Announces Split from Former NFL Player Bobby McCray After 13 Years of Marriage
Khadijah Haqq Announces Split from Former NFL Player Bobby McCray After 13 Years of Marriage
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
How Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Be Involved in Family's New Show: 'They're Looking Forward to It' (Exclusive)
Britney Spears on a horse
Britney Spears Posts for the First Time After Divorce News: 'Buying a Horse Soon'
The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Creator Jenny Han Dishes On Book-to-TV Changes in Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)
Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
'Jersey Shore': Sammi 'Sweetheart' Says She's Hit a 'Midlife Crisis' in Chat About Stars' 11 Kids (Exclusive)
90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls
90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls (Exclusive)
90 Day's Cleo and Christian
90 Day's Cleo and Christian Learn They Might Be Doomed to Become 'Enemies' in 'Spooky' Reading (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Hoda Kotb Praises How 'Unabashedly Herself' Jenna Bush Hager Is: 'People Spend Their Whole Lives Trying' (Exclusive)
Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown Sister Wives - 2010
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Opens Up About Jealousy in Polygamy: 'I Thought I Was a Bad Person' (Exclusive)
TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Life with Kody Has Been 'Hell' at Times amid Splits but 'He's Doing His Best' (Exclusive)
Sister Wives PEOPLE cover
Christine Brown on Why Her and Her Sister Wives' Marriages to Kody Were a 'Success' Despite Splits (Exclusive)
Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says There's 'No Reason' to Marry Again After He 'Hit the Bottom' (Exclusive)
TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
TLC's Sister Wives Reflect on the 'Domino Effect' That Toppled 3 of Kody's 4 Marriages in 14 Months (Exclusive)
Brayden Bowers, The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette's Brayden Says He Can't Take Show Drama 'Too Seriously' After 'Men Tell All' (Exclusive)
Angela Deem and Kalani Faagata
90 Day's Kalani and Angela Get Hammered, Bond over Cheating Husbands and Their Ability to 'F--- a Bitch Up'