Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 29: 'Infinitely Proud of You'



Janelle Brown is celebrating her firstborn child, Logan Brown, on a very special day.



As Logan turned 29 over the weekend, Janelle shared a loving tribute for him on Instagram. Her heartfelt upload included a photo of Logan happily posing alongside his wife, Michelle Petty.



“Happy Birthday to my first born Logan!” began the Sister Wives star, 54. “Im so infinitely proud of you. I love you to the moon and back. Next year the big 3-0!!!!”



Ahead of Logan’s birthday, the Brown family celebrated him in October 2022 as he wed Michelle.



"Christine [Brown] and I at Logan and Michelle's wedding last night," Janelle shared on her Instagram Story at the time. "Such a beautiful day."



Uploading another photo of the newlyweds with the family, Janelle added, "My kids. And the new bride and groom. Some of us are already sweating from the legendary Brown family dancing at events"



Janelle shares her eldest child with ex-husband Kody Brown. The former couple — who announced their separation in December 2022 — also share daughters Madison, 27, and Savanah, 18, as well as son Garrison, 25.



Kody’s children with Janelle are part of his massive brood with from his plural spiritual marriages Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown (Robyn is the only wife Kody legally married). However, the 54-year-old is currently married only to Robyn, 44, after relationships with Christine, 51, and Meri, 52, also ended in the last several years.



Amid his various marriage struggles, Kody admitted he has frequently questioned whether polygamy was right for him.



"When you really start getting honest, you start looking up to the heavens and going, 'Geez, Father. You inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now?'" he said during the February 2022 one-on-one reunion special. "It really has set me on my heels and had me questioning the lifestyle itself. It's a challenge."