Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down

"I'm growing and I need something different, like I don't want to be married anymore," Janelle Brown says in the trailer for the upcoming season of 'Sister Wives'

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
Published on July 13, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Janelle and Kody Brown are facing the end of their marriage in the upcoming season of Sister Wives.

In a preview of the TLC hit’s 18th season, Kody admits he is in a “bad place” with Janelle. She asks, “Do you really still want to have a plural family? Sometimes I can’t tell.”

With tensions rising between the pair, she tells Christine — who announced her split from Kody in November 2021 — that she is ready to move on, explaining, “I’m growing and I need something different, like, I don’t want to be married anymore.” 

Sister Wives Teaser 07/12/23
Janelle Brown on 'Sister Wives'.

TLC

Later in the clip, Kody and Janelle, both 54, have an explosive argument when the Brown family patriarch questions what partnership they have left.

“This is not only me, Kody,” Janelle says. “Don’t you dare point your finger at me!”

“You make this excuse forever but I’ve tried…” Kody responds. However, she wasn’t ready to hear his side of the story, saying, “Shut your f---ing mouth and let me talk to you for a minute.”

“No, no, no. I’m done listening to you,” Kody replied before storming off the couch. 

“Ok. So, we’re done?” Janelle asks and he adds, “Goodbye.” Her anger flares and she says, “F--- you” as he slams the door shut.

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown. TLC

Janelle announced her separation from Kody in December 2022.

"Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy," Janelle told host Sukanya Krishnan on Sister Wives: One on One special in January. "I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore."

Janelle also said that she was "not waiting" for a possible reconciliation with Kody. "I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone," she shared. "I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."

Christine, 51, left the plural marriage in 2021, and Kody also confirmed his separation from Meri Brown, 52, during the One on One conversations and later in a joint Instagram statement with his ex. He is now only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Janelle Brown
Janelle and Kody Brown. Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Since her split from Kody, Janelle has been documenting her “independent woman” summer on social media and sharing motivational messages with her followers.

Kody and Janelle recently reunited for daughter Savanah's high school graduation. The former pair share children Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 24, and Gabriel, 21.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

