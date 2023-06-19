Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Share Father's Day Tributes to Dad Kody: 'Love You Always'

Happy Father’s Day, Kody Brown!

The Sister Wives patriarch got a sweet holiday tribute from daughters Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown on Sunday. Both shared throwback photos of their childhood, with a younger Kody, via their Instagram Story.

Ysabel’s, 19, post focused on the photo — which showed herself and Gwendlyn on top of Kody’s shoulders. “Father’s Day <3” she captioned the pic. Gwendlyn’s, 21, post featured another childhood photo and was captioned, “happy father’s day I love you always.”

The sisters appeared to be the only siblings who penned a holiday tribute — at least online. Mom Christine Brown,celebrated the holiday with new fiancé David Woolley, who is also a father.

“Happy Father’s Day @david__woolley I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children and I love how you’ve shown that to my children as well,” she captioned a series of photos of Woolley. “You’re truly showing up, which is what is most important.”



Kody’s son Paedon Brown went in a different direction, posting about a sexy workplace car wash on his Instagram. (Commenters pointed out that there was no mention of Kody, 54, to be found.)

The Sister Wives’ dad remains in the lives of some of his 18 children after Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown all left the plural marriage. However, as the kids get older, they’ve become more outspoken about their upbringing. Gwendlyn shares her honest reactions to old Sister Wives episodes on YouTube, and some have been blunt about Kody’s parenting skills.

She previously called her father “cowardly” during his marriage to Christine and has also called Kody a "massive misogynist."

Kody is still married to Robyn Brown.