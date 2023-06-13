Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Christine Brown Wish Ysabel a Happy 20th Birthday

Aspyn Brown threw a birthday party for Ysabel featuring mom Christine and sisters Gwendlyn, Truely and Mykelti

By
Published on June 13, 2023 04:54PM EDT
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Wishes Little Sister Ysabel a Happy 20th Birthday
Photo:

Instagram/gwendylnbrown

Happy Birthday to Ysabel Brown!

Christine Brown’s daughter just turned 20 — and she celebrated with her mom and sisters. In a post shared by little sister Gwendlyn Brown, Instagram followers got a peek into Ysabel’s girly birthday bash.

Mom Christine posed in the center of her daughters Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, Mykelti and Aspyn Brown during a family snapshot. In the post, Gwendlyn even made a cheeky joke about Ysabel leaving her teenage years behind. happy (1 day after) 20th birthday!!” she wrote.

She added a cheeky nod to her sister's love life, quipping, “ysabel defeated teen pregnancy like a champ and aspyn hosted the most amazing cutest birthday party in the world.”

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Wishes Little Sister Ysabel a Happy 20th Birthday

Instagram/gwendylnbrown

Christine shared some photos from the day, too, with an ode to both Ysabel and another birthday daughter, Mykelti. "I’ve had some beautiful experiences this last weekend," the mom wrote. " Celebrating @mykeltip & @ysabelpaigebrown Birthdays with my kids was a lovely time. I’m so blessed to have these exceptional people for my kids."

Ysabel’s birthday is just one of the many things the Brown family has been celebrating this year. Mom Christine announced her engagement to David Woolley exclusively to PEOPLE in April — over a year after she left her plural marriage to Kody Brown

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine said. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She later added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The adventures have already begun. Ysabel was along for the ride when Christine and David brought her and Truely to Disneyland in May. "Had a BLAST in California Adventure and Disneyland!" Christine shared on Instagram. "Club 33 was awesome!"

The girls also took a road trip earlier this year to celebrate Gwendlyn’s engagement to Beatriz Queiroz.

Related Articles
Christine Brown gets backyard ready for grandkids
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Gets Her Backyard Ready for Her 'Grandkids to Come Play' — See Her Renovations
Christine Brown
Christine Brown Checks Off Bucket List Item with Visit to the Winchester Mystery Mansion
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
Gwendlyn, Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday Amid Mom Christine’s Engagement News
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday as Mom Christine Enjoys Engagement
Janelle Brown; David Woolley and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Congratulates Christine Brown on Her Engagement: 'Hurray!!!'
Engaged Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and One Giant Hug — with Fiancé David Woolley and Kids
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and a Giant Hug! — with Fiancé David Woolley and Her Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/CshxLapOhnb/ Verified We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend! #rzr #moab #riding 12h
Christine Brown's Fiancé Takes Her and Janelle Brown on a Weekend Off-Roading Adventure
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 30
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 29: 'Infinitely Proud of You'
Christine Brown's confidential engagement exclusive
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This Before'
Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After David Woolley Engagement;
Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After Sharing Engagement News
Christine Brown boyfriend David
Who Is Christine Brown's Fiancé? All About David Woolley
Sister Wives’ Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn’s Birthday with High Tea: ‘I’m So Proud’
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn's Birthday with High Tea: 'I'm So Proud'
christine brown
Christine Brown Has a Tasty 51st Birthday Date with Fiancé David: 'Blessed to Have Someone to Laugh with'
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Making New 'Memories' During Vacation with Boyfriend David, Daughter Truley
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is Making New 'Memories' During Vacation with Boyfriend David, Daughter Truely
Christine Brown/Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Road Trips with Daughters Back to Her Native Utah: 'So Much Fun'