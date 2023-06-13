Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Christine Brown Wish Ysabel a Happy 20th Birthday

Happy Birthday to Ysabel Brown!

Christine Brown’s daughter just turned 20 — and she celebrated with her mom and sisters. In a post shared by little sister Gwendlyn Brown, Instagram followers got a peek into Ysabel’s girly birthday bash.

Mom Christine posed in the center of her daughters Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, Mykelti and Aspyn Brown during a family snapshot. In the post, Gwendlyn even made a cheeky joke about Ysabel leaving her teenage years behind. “happy (1 day after) 20th birthday!!” she wrote.

She added a cheeky nod to her sister's love life, quipping, “ysabel defeated teen pregnancy like a champ and aspyn hosted the most amazing cutest birthday party in the world.”

Instagram/gwendylnbrown

Christine shared some photos from the day, too, with an ode to both Ysabel and another birthday daughter, Mykelti. "I’ve had some beautiful experiences this last weekend," the mom wrote. " Celebrating @mykeltip & @ysabelpaigebrown Birthdays with my kids was a lovely time. I’m so blessed to have these exceptional people for my kids."

Ysabel’s birthday is just one of the many things the Brown family has been celebrating this year. Mom Christine announced her engagement to David Woolley exclusively to PEOPLE in April — over a year after she left her plural marriage to Kody Brown.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine said. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She later added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The adventures have already begun. Ysabel was along for the ride when Christine and David brought her and Truely to Disneyland in May. "Had a BLAST in California Adventure and Disneyland!" Christine shared on Instagram. "Club 33 was awesome!"



The girls also took a road trip earlier this year to celebrate Gwendlyn’s engagement to Beatriz Queiroz.

